Family Secures $4.55 Million Clayfield Home in Bidding War as Brisbane Auction Market Shows Mixed Signals

A family of six purchased the last unrenovated house on Enderley Road in Clayfield for $4.55 million, outbidding a young competitor. The sale occurred amid broader market uncertainty with a low clearance rate across South East Queensland. Other notable auction results included a developer buying a Queenslander in Norman Park and a downsizer acquiring an Ascot unit with a magnesium pool.

A family of six successfully outbid a 26-year-old competitor to secure the final unrenovated property on one of Brisbane's most exclusive streets, paying $4.55 million at auction.

The significant home, located at 14 Enderley Road, Clayfield, sits on a 1062-square-metre block and had been in the same family for 57 years. It was the residence of the late Dr Brian Hirschfeld, a renowned endocrinologist celebrated for co-founding the Diabetic Clinic at Princess Alexandra Hospital. The property attracted dozens of neighbours who gathered in the backyard, eager to witness the sale of such a substantial parcel of land on a street where transactions are exceptionally rare.

The auction began with an opening bid of $3 million, with quick incremental increases from five of the ten registered parties. Competition narrowed to two bidders at $4.1 million, and at $4.5 million the property was announced as on the market. It ultimately sold after two additional bids. Nick Kouparitsas of Ray White Collective noted that the victorious family had been searching for a home for three years and had even commissioned architectural designs shortly after first viewing the property.

The prolonged ownership under the Hirschfeld family, who only recently cleared out decades of antique furniture and personal effects, amplified buyer interest. Kouparitsas emphasized that the scarcity of large, unrenovated blocks in the area drove demand, adding that the result demonstrated persistent strength for premium locations despite broader market fluctuations. The Clayfield sale was among 137 auctions held across South East Queensland that day.

Preliminary data from Domain indicated a clearance rate of just 28 percent from 93 reported results, with 11 properties withdrawn. Meanwhile, in Norman Park, a developer acquired an older two-bedroom Queenslander for $2.137 million after entering bidding at the last moment. After a measured contest between a renovator and a developer stalled around $1.8 million, the developer engaged in negotiations and submitted a bid just above $2 million, securing the property.

Selling agent Darcy Lord of Place Bulimba suggested the buyer might relocate the existing house to the front of the block and construct three townhouses behind it, describing the outcome as phenomenal and attributing it partly to budgetary measures that encouraged small-to-medium developers. In Ascot, a three-bedroom unit constructed in the 1990s sold to a downsizer for $1.415 million, nearly double its 2019 price.

Part of a boutique complex of six units at 2/106 Racecourse Road, the property featured a magnesium in-ground pool and spa. Six bidders registered, though only three actively competed. Bidding commenced at $900,000 and surged to $1.3 million before negotiations pushed the final price to $1.415 million.

Auctioneer Haesley Cush of Ray White Collective highlighted the unit's appeal as an ideal downsizer option and praised the pool as a rare feature for its age, stating the result confirmed that Brisbane's property fundamentals remained stable despite economic pressures such as rising interest rates and fuel costs. He also noted increasing developer interest in Racecourse Road for future prestige apartment projects, which further enhanced the unit's value.

LJ Hooker head of research Matthew Tiller observed that the week's clearance rates reflected ongoing buyer hesitation, though sellers achieving good results when accepting present market conditions. He characterized the market as having peaked but not uniformly across buyer segments, with investors showing particular uncertainty. Tiller anticipated continued volatility until legislative details regarding Capital Gains Tax changes are finalized and passed by parliament





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Clayfield Auction Enderley Road Brisbane Property Market Unrenovated Home Sale $4.55 Million Bid Real Estate Clearance Rate Norman Park Developer Ascot Unit Downsizer Magnesium Pool Capital Gains Tax Impact

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