Fancy Feast Hosts One-Night 12-Course Feline Feast Degustation in Sydney

Fancy Feast's one-night Feline Feast degustation at Sydney's NEL Restaurant served 12 courses inspired by its new Gems range for human diners.

Fancy Feast has partnered with NEL Restaurant, one of Sydney's acclaimed dining venues, to stage a one-night-only 12-course degustation. The event, called The Feline Feast, took the presentation and rituals of Fancy Feast's new Gems range as its creative starting point.

Guests should not picture a room of people eating cat food. The experience was strictly a human dining event, with each course designed as a playful interpretation of the Gems range rather than a pet product served to diners.

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How the Feline Feast Degustation Menu Unfolded at NEL

The Feline Feast menu translated the Gems range into 12 courses of carefully considered dishes. The opening course, The Golden Paw, was a silken cauliflower cheese custard.

Next came Curious Cat, a liver pate tart with blackberry puree and gold quinoa. It was dramatically revealed beneath a veil of smoke, adding the theatre that a degustation is expected to deliver.

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The middle courses continued the theme. Elevated Tuna was a tuna tartare with macadamia, sorrel puree and chilled tomato water, followed by roasted chicken confit with potato puree, wild mushrooms and a mushroom cappuccino sauce.

Dessert had its own spotlight. A banana mousse with roasted white chocolate crumb led into the final course, which was a set of raspberry and white chocolate hearts.

The Gems Range Serving Ritual Behind the Menu

The Gems range is built around a distinctive Peel. Flip. Reveal. serving ritual. Fancy Feast positions this ritual as a way to bring extra presentation to everyday feeding.

Each serve in the range combines a mousse and gravy. The chef-led format of the Feline Feast echoed that layered, reveal-based approach, which is why the dinner was framed around the range's presentation rather than only its flavours.

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What the YouGov Survey Says About Australian Cat Owners

Research commissioned by Fancy Feast and conducted by YouGov among 1,000 Australian cat owners found that 60 per cent consider their cat the toughest food critic in the household. The same survey found that 58 per cent describe feeding time as one of their favourite interactions with their cat.

The survey also found that 40 per cent of cat owners regularly introduce new flavours or textures to keep mealtimes interesting. Fancy Feast said the dinner was inspired by these habits, which many Australian cat owners will recognise from their own households.

Gems Range Price and Supermarket Availability

The Gems range comes in packs containing two 57g serves. Its recommended retail price is $3.50 per pack.

The range is available at major supermarkets nationwide across Australia, according to the product information provided with the announcement. The one-night Feline Feast degustation at NEL Restaurant in Sydney was a single event, and the source does not indicate that it will return.