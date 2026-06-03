Fans priced out of World Cup as dynamic pricing takes hold

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has introduced dynamic pricing, where ticket prices fluctuate based on demand. This has led to high ticket prices, with some matches costing over $600. Fans are being priced out of the tournament, with many unable to afford the high ticket prices.

Some fans have been priced out of the World Cup in North America, which some critics say is part of a wider shift in sporting culture.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup - hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico - is the first men's World Cup to introduce dynamic pricing, where ticket prices fluctuate based on demand. For Wade, football - which he, like many fans, calls the World Game, has always been a huge part of his life. In 2022 the 52-year-old travelled to Qatar for the World Cup. He said the atmosphere around the tournament was unlike anything he'd experienced.

So, when Australia qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Wade booked four weeks of annual leave around the tournament. He hoped to travel with his son to Vancouver for Australia's first group-stage match, against Türkiye. But Wade, from Sydney, quickly realised he'd been priced out, with a single ticket to the match set to cost him over $600. The prices were five times what they were during the ballot, Wade said, and the money, it's just not worth it.

Wade, who attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said he was priced out of the 2026 World Cup due to high ticket prices. The 2026 FIFA World Cup - hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico - will be the biggest men's World Cup in history, having expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches from 32 teams and 64 games.

It is also the first men's World Cup to introduce dynamic pricing, where ticket prices fluctuate based on demand. World Cup 2026 tickets are far more expensive than the previous Qatar World Cup in 2022, with some tickets for knock-out stage matches rising by over 500 per cent. The Guardian reported in April that the most expensive ticket for the 2026 final was listed at around $15,300, while the most expensive ticket for the 2022 final was around $2,200.

AP News reported in May that on FIFA's website the price to buy a ticket for the final increased to nearly $46,000 for its best available ticket. As of June, the cheapest ticket to watch Socceroos v Türkiye is priced at $529, while the Socceroos vs USA is over $1,000. At the 2022 World Cup, it would've cost roughly $100 to $320 for group-stage tickets to watch the Socceroos, according to FIFA ticket pricing.

But as the tournament rapidly approaches, fees are expected to fluctuate - with ticket prices already dropping for some games. World football governing body FIFA told The Feed that the increase reflects supply and demand and the North American sports and entertainment market. It also said that money raised from the tournament is reinvested into the development of football worldwide.

According to FIFA's Annual Report, the 2022 World Cup generated about $955 million in ticket sales from more than 3.18 million tickets sold, contributing to FIFA's record $8.7 billion in World Cup-related revenue. Following the 2022 World Cup, FIFA and Qatar launched a $69 million Legacy Fund, with part of the money allocated to football development programs worldwide.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest men's World Cup in history, having expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches from 32 teams and 64 games. Rising costs to attend the World Cup reflect a broader shift in elite football culture, according to football commentator and former SBS presenter Simon Hill, based in the UK. Football has to be very careful that it doesn't kill the golden goose - and that is the fans, Hill said.

Hill said football has increasingly drifted away from its working-class roots. When I grew up, it used to cost me 50 or 80 to pay at the gate at Manchester City, Hill said. And now, younger supporters are being locked out of live football altogether, due to exorbitant ticket costs, Hill said. You've got an entire generation of younger football fans who love the game but are not in the habit of going every week, Hill said.

Hill is concerned about what will happen to sporting atmospheres when stadiums become increasingly inaccessible to ordinary supporters. I went to a game a couple of years ago with my dad and I think we were the only Mancunians in our section of the ground, Hill said. If you're pricing the locals out of watching the team they've grown up supporting, then you've got a problem.

The World Cup's pricing model reflects the commercial priorities that now dominate elite football, according to author and sports governance expert Bonita Mersiades. I don't think it's a surprise that FIFA has gone down the route of dynamic pricing when you're in one of the biggest consumer markets in the world, Mersiades told The Feed.

There are some inexpensive tickets, but I think the figure I have seen is about 10 per cent of the tickets are priced at under $100, Mersiades said. The World Cup's pricing model is a major concern for many fans, who are being priced out of the tournament. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest men's World Cup in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches.

But the high ticket prices are making it difficult for many fans to attend the tournament





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2026 FIFA World Cup Dynamic Pricing Ticket Prices World Cup Football Fans Pricing Model Commercial Priorities Elite Football Working-Class Roots Sporting Atmospheres Stadiums Accessibility FIFA World Cup-Related Revenue Legacy Fund Football Development Programs

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