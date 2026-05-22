Farewell to Stephen Colbert as Late-Night TV Sits on the Verge

A bittersweet farewell to the late-night talk show host, as he stood amidst an interdimensional wormhole caused by the cancellation. His parting gift was a picture of the Beatles performing on the same stage 62 years before.

His Holiness had been Colberts dream guest for the final episode - but instead there was a faux `pope` who refused to come out of his dressing room, enraged at the standard of the hot dogs.

So it was left to Sir Paul McCartney to farewell Colbert and the Ed Sullivan Theatre, where the Beatles made their US debut in 1964. McCartney also gave Colbert a farewell gift - a signed color photo of the Beatles onstage at the theatre - with Colbert joking that the inscription read: `Stephen, you e better than the Beatles.

` The show had been stacked with big-name guests in its final weeks, including former host David Letterman, who criticized CBS for canning the show, calling the decision `pure cowardice` and its executives `lying weasels` for blaming the axing on cost pressures instead of Colbert opened his final episode by talking directly to the audience, sitting perched on his desk and telling them that if they had only just tuned in they had `missed a lot`. He also mentioned that he was determined that his final show wouldn be anything special, as he considered every episode to be special.

Proceeds of comedians tickets went to American University, which had worked with CBS to produce the shows content. Celebrity guests weren in abundance, with actors Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds the only famous faces, all vying for the honour of being the final interview.

There was also a physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who appeared to explain the green wormhole, but otherwise it was a relatively quiet gathering of family and friends, with several of Colberts siblings in the audience. His wife and sons joined him on stage at the end, along with the cast and crew.

As the night drew to an end, the bucket was passed to McCartney, who flicked the switch that activated the wormhole, sucking the Ed Sullivan Theatre into a snow globe. It was a weirdly fitting ending, as what has happened to Colbert does feel like it belongs in some type of alternate universe, where the government gets to decide who has a voice





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Stephen Colbert Ed Sullivan Theatre His Holiness Cancellation Neil Degrasse Tyson Paul Mccartney Bryan Cranston Tig Notaro

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