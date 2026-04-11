Farmer Fights Renewable Energy Project Threatening Family Farm's Future

A New South Wales farmer is battling a proposed renewable energy project, arguing that the transmission lines would devastate his family's farm and hinder their ability to operate. The farmer is advocating for alternative solutions and criticizing the project's impact on local landholders.

A farmer in regional New South Wales is strongly opposing a proposed renewable energy project, claiming it will severely impact his family's longstanding farm and the wider community. The project, involving the construction of transmission lines , is facing increasing backlash from local landholders, including Nathaniel Brazel, whose family farm in Walcha lies directly in the path of the proposed infrastructure.

Brazel argues that the project is not only unwanted but also unnecessary, and he is concerned about its devastating effects on the farm's operations and financial viability. The construction of the transmission lines would bisect the family’s property, significantly hindering their ability to effectively manage the land and continue their farming practices. Brazel emphasized the generational nature of his family farm and the emotional distress caused by the project's plans. \Speaking with Peta Credlin, Brazel described the proposed transmission lines as a significant threat to his family’s ability to sustain their farming operations. He highlighted the extensive impact beyond the immediate footprint of the towers, including the disruption of essential farming activities such as fertilizer spreading, livestock movement, and rotational grazing. The presence of the towers and associated infrastructure would effectively limit the farm's capacity to utilize modern agricultural techniques and hinder its potential for growth. The project's disruption would lead to a reduction of their asset base, a crucial factor in the sustainability and expansion of any farming business. Brazel lamented the lack of consideration for alternative solutions that could minimize the impact on local landholders. He suggested that the project could explore different approaches to renewable energy transmission that are more cost-effective and would leverage existing infrastructure instead of constructing new, intrusive elements. He feels that the project proponents have disregarded viable alternatives and are pushing forward with a plan that prioritizes their interests over those of the local farming community. \The New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) project, a $24 billion-plus initiative, was introduced in late December 2021 by the NSW Minister for Energy. The primary goal of the REZ is to consolidate wind, solar, and energy storage projects within a designated area of the New England region, with Armidale at its center. The project is designed to unlock between 8GW and 12GW of solar, wind, and storage capacity for NSW. EnergyCo is leading the project, which aims to transfer power generated from solar and wind farms to electricity consumers. However, local farmers and landowners, like Brazel, are voicing strong opposition, citing significant concerns regarding the project's impact on their land, businesses, and livelihoods. They are raising questions about the fairness of the project's implementation and the potential for a more considerate and less disruptive approach to achieving the state's renewable energy goals. The concerns reflect broader anxieties surrounding the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure and its effects on rural communities. The farmers are seeking a balance between the state's renewable energy targets and the preservation of their land, livelihood, and the continuity of generational farming traditions





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Renewable Energy Transmission Lines Farming Land Rights New England REZ

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