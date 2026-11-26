Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, directed by Mitchell Butel with a book by Jack Yabsley, tells the singer's 1980s comeback story at Sydney Theatre Company, with Michael Paynter starring as Farnham.

Whispering Jack, the long-awaited musical based on the music of John Farnham, has opened at Sydney Theatre Company with Michael Paynter in the lead role.

Michael Paynter Cast as John Farnham

The show principally tells the story of Farnham's 1980s career comeback, with abundant humour and heart. It is directed by Mitchell Butel and choreographed by Fabian Aloise from a book by Jack Yabsley. Sydney Theatre Company has hit a bullseye in casting Michael Paynter as Farnham. Paynter has a suitably soaring tenor while nailing Farnham's mercurial mix of charisma, working-class earthiness and self-deprecation.

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It is a thrill to hear him vault up to familiar high and long notes on songs such as You're the Voice and Burn for You among some 30 songs performed, even though he has said his singing style is distinctly different to Farnham's gold standard. The musical conjures the essence of the great Australian rock and pop singer 40 years after he spectacularly relaunched his career in a long Driza-Bone oilskin riding coat, jeans and a shaggy blond mid-1980s mullet.

It would have been so easy to rely on the songs, memories and nostalgia, with some awesome voices and a knockout band. The show has all that in spades, and it was inevitable that by the end the audience would be on its feet, dancing and screaming out the words of a song that became the soundtrack to a generation. But the production resists the easy option.

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Instead, it weaves a jukebox into a rich and satisfying piece of storytelling which pits epic power ballads against the inner life of an all-too-human individual. The production begins with Farnham's 1988 No 1 hit Age of Reason then segues back 20 years when he was billed as Johnny rather than John, performing his 1969 hit cover of the Burt Bacharach-Hal David number Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.

Amid all the tinselly campness, only a brief, awkward mention is made of Farnham's five-year consecutive reign as Australia's king of pop from 1969 to 1973, as though the crown and sceptre were weapons of artistic destruction. We learn little of Farnham's upbringing, apart from the fact he was an apprentice plumber who grew up in the suburbs somewhere.

Farnham Duet with Glenn Wheatley

Fear not, however, if you are pining for Farnham's 1967 debut, the hit novelty song Sadie, for the song is ingeniously inserted into the 80s timeline of the second act, the famous cleaning lady of the title reborn in drag. This Aussie Cinderella story begins with former teen pop sensation Johnny Farnham reduced to singing at a Gold Coast RSL on rissole night, where a washed-up Farnham duets on piano with his longtime best mate and soon-to-be manager, Glenn Wheatley, singing the Lennon-McCartney song Help, recorded by Farnham on his 1980 album Uncovered.

That album was produced by Graeham Goble of the massively successful Little River Band, which Wheatley also managed. The Ugly Stepsister is Farnham's first manager Darryl Sambell, an eminence grise who haunts the singer throughout, stepping in with an insidious put-down at every crucial moment. Tom Sharah slinks on playing Sambell, who discovered the singer and was later accused by Farnham of being abusive and sexually aggressive, as a lithe pantomime villain.

Sample cattiness: You've got lipstick on your teeth, you sad old chorus girl. When Farnham shakes off Sambell, he embarks on a lifelong partnership with manager and friend Glenn Wheatley, played by Ben Hall, who navigates him through the stormy waters of a solo comeback.

Along the way we meet the colourful cast of characters who share in his story, including Farnham's wife Jill, played by Laura Murphy, a shaggy David Hirschfelder, played by Tom Dawson, and the dazzling Gaynor Wheatley, played by Bonnie Anderson. I hope Goble, played by Stephen Anderson, has a sense of humour about being portrayed as a comically dour, tea-sipping wet blanket who constantly chides Farnham for telling jokes and being too energetic on stage after Farnham joins LRB as lead singer in 1982, replacing Glenn Shorrock.

This creative tension forms the dramatic arc of the first act, with Farnham's vocal on the 1984 LRB song Playing to Win amped up beyond the group's usual silky-smooth harmonies, becoming his kiss-off to that artistically constricting band and a prelude to something bigger in his own right. The first half is dominated by his time with Little River Band, with Playing to Win as the soundtrack to a delightful subplot revealing the main character's explosive stage presence as he fails to be just part of the band.

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Whispering Jack Breakthrough Album

The second act is set primarily in the garage in suburban Melbourne where Farnham recorded his breakthrough album, the eponymous Whispering Jack, proving the major labels which had rejected the singer's comeback wrong. The album would spend 25 weeks at No 1 on the Australian charts, becoming the highest-selling album by an Australian artist to this day.

The single You're the Voice, inspired by the era's uranium mining protests, would become a megahit too, despite the writers not wanting Farnham to record the song because they feared he lacked artistic credibility. There are some lovely, quieter moments, including Laura Murphy as Farnham's wife, Jill, duetting with Paynter on Touch of Paradise as they welcome the birth of their first child, and later singing together on Burn for You when Farnham's absences place a strain on the relationship.

The musical spends a little too long on a less interesting subplot of the relationship between Wheatley and the actor Gaynor Martin, played by Bonnie Anderson, who became his wife, although both are good in the roles. Elenoa Rokobaro, too, added a frisson, appearing in the second act as the singer Venetta Fields, who was a key component in Farnham's comeback, as were the lush, modern textures produced by the then revolutionary Fairlight synthesiser.

The musical follows an all-star tribute concert. Throughout the show, tantalising little breadcrumbs dot the path, a riff here, a chord there, leading us towards the big final number. Michael Paynter leads a magnificent cast of actor-singers. It is not enough to belt out the numbers: he inhabits them, like Farnham pulling on his Driza-Bone.

Laura Murphy and Ben Hall are strong foils to Farnham's brilliance, and Tom Sharah as the oleaginous Sambell is a perfect villain. But every member of the ensemble has a role to play, right up to the end, where Paynter takes his place in a chorus line of ordinary, extraordinary Australians to bring the house down with You're the Voice.

As the bagpipes play and the bass drum thunders, it is a challenge anyone not to have a stupid grin on their face. And when Paynter waves goodbye, leaving a mic stand in a pool of light on an empty stage, it is a challenge not to feel a lump in your throat.

The staging is quick and precise, although if you are a fan of the singer's 60s and 70s output, the recap of his early-career kitsch will seem rushed. The opening-night audience roared with joy.