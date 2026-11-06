High Court grants leave to appeal in Faruqi v Hanson case over section 18C

The High Court will hear an appeal in the Faruqi v Hanson case, testing section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act. Former attorney-general George Brandis reflects on the debate over free speech and his own controversial remarks.

The High Court has granted leave to appeal the Federal Court decision in the Faruqi v Hanson case. The case will now be heard by the High Court, testing section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Brandis Warns Against Tribal Sides In 18C Appeal

Former high commissioner to the UK and former Liberal senator George Brandis has written about the case. He says activists and commentators, ignorant of the legal issues, will predictably take sides on purely tribal grounds. They will barrack for Senator Faruqi or Senator Hanson as if this were a political contest. The court, with reassuringly Olympian aloofness from public controversy, will pay no heed to those intemperate voices.

Also read High Court grants Pauline Hanson special leave to appeal racial discrimination case

It will methodically consider 18C in accordance with the jurisprudence it has developed over the past three decades. That jurisprudence recognises that, by necessary implication, freedom of political communication is an intrinsic feature of the system of parliamentary democracy the Constitution establishes. Brandis recalled a brief spontaneous speech he made in August 2017 when Pauline Hanson walked onto the Senate floor wearing a burqa.

Her motives were obvious, he wrote: to demean Australia's Muslim citizens by ridiculing a cultural practice important to many of them. As a display of ignorance, prejudice and bigotry, it could not have been more blatant. Hanson does not do dog-whistling. It astonishes Brandis that, more than nine years later, complete strangers still occasionally approach him on the street and at airports to congratulate him on that speech and even sometimes ask for selfies.

Advertisement

By contrast, nothing he ever said attracted more derision than the blunt observation he made during the debate on section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, that people do have a right to be bigots. The outrage of the left was characteristically Pavlovian. The reaction of many on the right was just as hostile, for different reasons. Some were annoyed that his frankness had spoiled the chance of reform.

Brandis Defends Free Speech Remarks Amid Controversy

It did not, he wrote, because there was always a rock-solid Senate majority against amending the section. Others were aggrieved that they thought he was referring to them. No comment. One prominent figure at the Institute of Public Affairs, whose influence had largely driven the Tony Abbott government to this ultimately fruitless exercise, even promoted the conspiracy theory that Brandis had made the remark deliberately in order to kill the debate.

That attributes to him a level of Machiavellian subtlety he honestly does not possess. But kill it it certainly did. While no serious person denies that what he said was legally accurate, Brandis has sometimes been asked: how could someone who won such accolades for denouncing Hanson's bigotry have said people have a right to be bigots? That question reveals a profound misunderstanding about freedom of speech, he wrote.

What he said about burqas and what he said about bigots are two sides of exactly the same coin. That was never better illustrated than by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham during question time in the House of Commons last month. Hanson's soulmate Nigel Farage rose to ask the prime minister the kind of nakedly Islamophobic question we often hear from Hanson. Burnham began his answer by quieting the loud jeering that erupted from MPs across the chamber.

There is a lot we disagree on but he has a right to say it, the PM said, before demolishing Farage and condemning the attitudes that underlay his question. Philosophers, jurists and political leaders as various as Voltaire, John Stuart Mill, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr and Barack Obama have down the ages made the same point.

Advertisement

Voltaire, via biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, said: I disapprove of what you say but I would fight to the death for your right to say it. Mill wrote in chapter two of On Liberty. Holmes wrote in numerous Supreme Court opinions on the First Amendment. Obama reacted to a racist slur against black basketball players by saying: When ignorant folks want to advertise their ignorance, you just let them talk.

Brandis wrote that being on the same side of the freedom of speech argument as Voltaire, Mill, Holmes and Obama puts him in pretty good company. And while they belong to different political traditions, Burnham's response to Farage was exactly the same as his reaction to Hanson. In recent years our parliament has not been the steadfast protector of freedom of speech that it should be, Brandis wrote.

Institutions Fail To Protect Free Speech Consistently

Nor have other institutions that ought to be among its most jealous guardians: the universities, the media, most of the commentariat. While routinely averring their commitment to free speech, they are only ever vigorous in its defence when the speaker says something they approve of. The one institution that has, quietly but powerfully, consistently defended freedom of speech is the High Court.

Louise Clegg welcomed the appeal as an opportunity for the court to strike down s18C as a violation of the implied freedom. The University of Queensland's James Allan, who shares Clegg's loathing of the provision, took the opposite view. Allan, probably Australia's most entertaining law professor and certainly its most iconoclastic, is unalterably opposed to any expansion of Commonwealth power by the device of constitutional implication.

That is true even if it means using it to strike down so illiberal a provision. Brandis wrote that he has got a lot of skin in the game when it comes to 18C. He has lost a fair bit of skin too.

It is not a natural human instinct to defend the right of people to express views that offend or infuriate us just as strongly as we would defend the rights of those who say things that gladden our hearts. But unless you are equally willing to do both, you cannot be taken seriously about freedom of speech. George Brandis is a former high commissioner to the UK, and a former Liberal senator and federal attorney-general. He is now a professor at the ANU's National Security College.