Fatal Crash at Bundaberg Medical Centre Leaves One Dead

A vehicle crashed into a Bundaberg medical centre on Monday, killing one man and seriously injuring his partner. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

A fatal collision occurred on Monday, 9 November 2026, at approximately 10:00 am when a vehicle crashed into the waiting room of a medical centre located at Northway Plaza in Bundaberg. Emergency services responded to reports that a car had struck a shopfront and impacted several individuals inside the facility. The incident has resulted in one death and left another person in a life-threatening condition.

Crash Details and Immediate Impact

The man who died was visiting the medical centre in Bundaberg with his female partner at the time of the crash. Police confirmed that the partner sustained severe injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital following the accident. The severity of her injuries suggests the impact was significant and directly affected those seated in the waiting area.

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Authorities established that the couple resided in Bundaberg North. The presence of bystanders and patients in the waiting room compounded the tragedy, with multiple people struck by the vehicle. The driver of the car, a 71-year-old woman from Bundaberg North, was transported to the hospital but is reported to be in stable condition and not seriously injured.

Police Investigation and Safety Barriers

Bundaberg Police Chief Inspector Grant Marcus has launched a full investigation to determine the precise cause of the collision. He noted that the medical centre is equipped with a bumper barrier specifically designed to prevent vehicles from entering the pedestrian zones. The effectiveness of this safety measure in the current incident is a key point of inquiry for law enforcement officials.

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Chief Inspector Marcus stated that investigators are trying to ascertain why the vehicle drove through the protective barriers. Potential factors under consideration include mechanical failure of the vehicle or operator error. Police are specifically asking whether there was a mechanical problem with the car or if the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

Appeal for Dashcam Footage

Bundaberg Police are urgently appealing to the public for assistance in their investigation. They are requesting that anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses relevant dashcam footage contact them immediately. Visual evidence could be critical in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the crash and determining liability.

The police have not yet released a definitive cause for the accident but have assured the public that inquiries are ongoing. The community is encouraged to come forward with any information that might help clarify whether the driver lost control, experienced a medical episode, or if the vehicle malfunctioned during the approach to the medical centre.