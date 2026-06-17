Fatal Crash in Northern Victoria: Woman in Her 70s Dies After Vehicle Flips Onto Roof

A woman in her 70s died in a single-vehicle crash in Katandra West, Victoria, after her car left the road and flipped onto its roof. Police are investigating the incident and are seeking witnesses, footage, or information from the public.

Emergency services responded to a tragic incident in the rural township of Katandra West , located in northern Victoria, just after midnight on Thursday. The call reported a vehicle that had left the road and ended up flipped onto its roof.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that a woman in her70s had died at the scene as a result of the crash. Police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning. The incident has prompted a call for any witnesses, individuals possessing dashcam or other relevant footage, or anyone with additional information to come forward.

Authorities are urging the public to contact Crime Stoppers via telephone at 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report through the online portal at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to piece together the events surrounding this fatal accident





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Victoria Crash Fatal Accident Car Overturned Katandra West Police Investigation Elderly Driver Road Safety

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