Fatal Fire Sparks Outrage Over Undelivered Armstrong Creek Station Promise

A fatal house fire in Armstrong Creek has intensified criticism of the unbuilt fire station promised in 2018. Premier Ben Carroll admits failure as voters head to the polls.

A 65-year-old male occupant was found dead inside a property after firefighters entered following a fatal blaze in Armstrong Creek. The tragedy has ignited fierce anger among emergency responders and residents who were promised a new fire station in the Geelong suburb. This promise was originally made by former Premier Daniel Andrews in 2018, yet eight years later the facility remains unbuilt.

Unbuilt Station Leads to Tragic Loss

The deceased man died in a house fire located just 500 metres from the site where another victim perished during a Boxing Day blaze in 2017. Crews who rushed to respond to Saturday's emergency believe the outcome might have been significantly different if the vow for a new station had been fulfilled. The delay has left the community vulnerable and frustrated by the lack of infrastructure despite population growth in the area.

Also read Geelong Council Urges State Government to Take Responsibility for Armstrong Creek Fire Station Delays

Visual Evidence of Government Failure

The site designated for the promised fire station currently holds only a lone fire truck locked behind fencing. This physical barrier makes it increasingly difficult for crews to access equipment and respond to emergencies in the growing suburb. United Firefighters Union member Robert Byrne highlighted the absurdity of the situation, noting that promises made in 2018 for stations in Armstrong Creek and Clyde North have not been delivered.

Premier Ben Carroll Admits Oversight

In response to the growing outrage, Premier Ben Carroll acknowledged the government's failure to deliver on its commitments. Carroll stated that the station should have been built and that it should have been a higher focus for the administration. He emphasized that the delays are not originating from the City of Greater Geelong, which stands ready to work with the state government and Fire Rescue Victoria to make the development a reality.

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Union Fears Costly Consequences

The United Firefighters Union has expressed deep concern that the ongoing delay could result in further loss of life. Geelong's population continues to boom, increasing the demand for emergency services in suburbs like Armstrong Creek. Union officials argue that the lack of a local station compromises the safety of residents and places undue stress on responding crews who must travel longer distances to reach the scene.

Political Battle Ahead of Election

With the state election less than two weeks away, the issue has become a central point of political contention. Opposition leader Jess Wilson has pledged to build the fire station in Armstrong Creek if her party is elected. This commitment comes as voters weigh the government's record on infrastructure delivery and emergency service readiness in the Geelong region.