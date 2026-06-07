Fatal Head-On Crash Closes Pacific Motorway; Suspicious Death Probed in Footscray

A man died in a head-on collision on the Pacific Motorway at Ourimbah, leading to southbound lane closures and major detours. In a separate incident, a man was found dead with injuries behind a Footscray pub, treated as suspicious by police.

A fatal head-on collision on the Pacific Motorway at Ourimbah, NSW Central Coast, early Monday morning has claimed one life and resulted in a major traffic disruption.

The crash, involving a sedan and a ute, occurred around 3:30am. The male driver of the ute was transported to hospital in stable condition, while the sedan driver died at the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.

As a result, all southbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway have been closed, causing significant delays and diversions for commuters and freight transport. TransportNSW has issued specific detour routes, advising light vehicles and semi-trailers to use the Central Coast Highway. For larger B-doubles up to 19 meters, a designated route via Wyong Road, The Entrance Road, York Street, Mann Street, Dane Drive and back to the Central Coast Highway to rejoin the M1 Pacific Motorway is in effect.

Authorities are urging motorists to plan alternate journeys and expect extended travel times. Separately, in Melbourne's west, a man died overnight in a suspicious incident behind a pub in Footscray. The victim was found with serious injuries on Nicholson Street around 7:45pm on Sunday and succumbed to his injuries shortly after emergency services arrived. Police have classified the death as suspicious and established a crime scene at the location.

The area saw a heavy police presence, with officers conducting investigations and a police helicopter overhead. Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers. These two unrelated incidents, one a fatal traffic collision and the other a suspicious death, have drawn significant police and emergency resources.

The motorway crash highlights ongoing concerns about road safety on major highways, especially during early morning hours, while the Footscray incident raises community alarm about unexplained fatalities in urban areas. Both events have disrupted daily life - one through extensive road closures affecting regional travel and commerce, the other through a major law enforcement operation in a residential and commercial precinct. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant and provide any relevant information





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Pacific Motorway Crash Ourimbah Accident Fatal Collision NSW Traffic Closure Central Coast Transportnsw Detour Footscray Death Suspicious Death Melbourne Nicholson St Incident Crime Scene Footscray Police Investigation

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