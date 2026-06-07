Fatal Shark Attack Claims Spearfisherman Off Albany Coast

Daniel Turpin, 35, died after being bitten by a suspected great white shark while spearfishing near Michaelmas Island. The incident has prompted calls for improved safety guidelines.

A tragic shark attack off the coast of Albany, Western Australia, has claimed the life of 35-year-old Daniel Turpin, a spearfisherman described by his family as an adored husband with a deep respect for the ocean.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning around 11:20 AM while Turpin was spearfishing approximately 10 meters from the shore of Michaelmas Island in King George Sound, about 13 kilometers from Albany. Emergency services were called, but Turpin succumbed to his injuries from the bite of a suspected 4.5-meter great white shark. His family released a statement expressing their devastation, saying, 'Our family is devastated by this tragic loss and we are still coming to terms with what has happened.

Daniel brought enormous joy to the lives of those who knew and loved him, and he will be deeply missed.

' They also thanked emergency responders and supporters for their compassion. This incident marks the third fatal shark attack in Australia within the last four weeks, and the second in Western Australia involving a spearfisherman. Last month, 38-year-old Paul Wilcox died after being bitten by a great white shark off Rottnest Island, and earlier this year, a swimmer was killed in New South Wales.

The frequency of these attacks has raised concerns about shark safety, particularly for spearfishers who may attract sharks due to their activities. In response, the Australian Underwater Federation (AUF) has announced plans to revamp its code of conduct to include specific guidelines for mitigating shark risks during recreational diving and spearfishing.

AUF President Graham Henderson stated, 'We have a code of conduct, and we are going to revamp that code of conduct and include a lot more things for people that are just recreationally diving.

' He emphasized that there is currently little guidance for recreational divers on how to reduce shark attack risks, and the new code will address burly, fish handling, and diving techniques. The AUF aims to release the updated guidelines to the public and to dive communities across Australia. Western Australia Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis expressed her heartbreak over the incident, offering condolences to the families involved.

She noted that both recent WA attacks involved spearfishermen who were far from main beaches, aware of risks, and fishing responsibly.

'We know that in both incidents there were people on hand to give first aid, and there were other volunteers and professional emergency services responders,' Jarvis said. She urged water users to use the Smart Shark WA app for real-time shark activity reports and reassured the public that WA has one of the best shark hazard mitigation strategies globally.

However, she clarified that there is no evidence of increased shark activity compared to previous years, with about 10 reported shark interactions in WA this year versus 19 last year. The local community in Albany is mourning the loss, with resident Mikayla Archbold saying, 'It is obviously not good news to hear, and it really takes a toll on this community.

It is one of those small towns where everybody does know each other, so when one hurts, they all do.

' The last fatal shark attack in Albany occurred nearly 12 years ago, when 17-year-old Jay Muskett was killed while spearfishing at Three Stripes off Cheynes Beach. As investigations continue, the tragedy has renewed calls for better safety measures and awareness for those who venture into the ocean





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