Fatal Shark Attack in Albany Claims Life of Spearfisherman Daniel Turpin

A 35-year-old man died after being bitten by a suspected 4.5-metre white shark while spearfishing off Albany, Western Australia. The incident has prompted the Australian Underwater Federation to revise its code of conduct for divers to mitigate shark risks.

Daniel Turpin , a 35-year-old husband with a deep respect for the ocean, has died after being attacked by a suspected 4.5-metre white shark while spearfishing off the coast of Albany on Saturday.

His family released a statement describing him as an adored husband, son, brother and uncle, and expressing devastation over the tragic loss. They thanked emergency services personnel and all those who offered support during this incredibly difficult time. The attack occurred around 11:20 am on Saturday morning while Turpin was spearfishing 10 metres off the coast of Michaelmas Island in King George Sound, approximately 13 kilometres off Albany.

The island sits in a area known for its marine life, and the incident has shocked the local community. The Australian Underwater Federation has announced it will create a new code of conduct to help mitigate shark safety risks following this death. Federation president Graham Henderson told reporters that there is currently nothing out there advising recreational divers and spearfishers on how to avoid shark attacks.

The federation plans to revamp its existing code of conduct to include more safety measures for scuba divers and free divers, which will be released to the public. Henderson stressed the importance of proper diving techniques such as not burleying the water, removing fish from the water onto a boat, and not towing them behind. He said these practices can make spearfishing safer.

This incident is the latest in a series of fatal shark attacks in Australia, with three in the last four weeks, including two in Western Australia involving spearfishermen. Earlier this year, a man died after being bitten on the legs by a four-metre great white shark off Rottnest Island, and another died after a shark attack at Nielsen Park in New South Wales. WA Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis told reporters on Sunday she was heartbroken by the news.

She extended heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and first responders involved in both recent incidents. Jarvis noted that both victims were spearfishing far from the mainland, doing something they loved, and were aware of the risks. She urged all water users to access the state's Smart Shark WA app to check activity in the local area before using the water. Jarvis said that WA has one of the best shark hazard mitigation strategies in the world with real-time reporting.

She stated that there is no data suggesting increased shark activity compared to previous years, with around 10 reported interactions this year versus 19 last year. The community of Albany, a small town where everyone knows each other, is deeply affected by this tragedy. The last fatal shark attack in Albany was nearly 12 years ago when 17-year-old Jay Muskett was killed while spearfishing at a popular spot called Three Stripes off Cheynes beach.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is conducting patrols in the area, and authorities continue to monitor the situation





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Shark Attack Albany Daniel Turpin Spearfishing Shark Safety

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