Fatal Shark Attack Off Albany Claims Life of Experienced Spearfisherman Daniel Turpin

A 35-year-old man died after a suspected 4.5-metre white shark attack while spearfishing near Michaelmas Island off Albany, WA. This marks the third fatal shark attack in Australia in four weeks. The victim, Daniel Turpin, was described by his family as an adored husband and father with a deep respect for the ocean. Authorities are updating safety codes and urging use of shark reporting apps.

A tragic shark attack off the coast of Albany , Western Australia , has claimed the life of 35-year-old Daniel Turpin , a father, husband, and experienced spearfisherman with a deep respect for the ocean.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday while Turpin was spearfishing approximately 10 metres off the coast of Michaelmas Island, located about 13 kilometres from Albany in King George Sound. He was bitten by a suspected 4.5-metre white shark. Despite the efforts of emergency services and bystanders, Turpin died at the scene. His family released a heartfelt statement describing him as an "adored husband, son, brother and uncle" and expressing their devastation.

"Our family is devastated by this tragic loss and we are still coming to terms with what has happened," they wrote. "Daniel brought enormous joy to the lives of those who knew and loved him, and he will be deeply missed. " The family also thanked emergency services and all those who offered support. This fatal incident marks the third shark-related death in Australia within four weeks and the fourth this year, raising concerns about safety for spearfishermen.

Two of these recent fatalities have occurred in Western Australia, both involving spearfishermen. In response, the Australian Underwater Federation has announced it will create a revamped code of conduct specifically aimed at mitigating shark safety risks for recreational divers and spearfishermen. Federation president Graham Henderson stated there is currently little official guidance on how to minimize risk.

"We have a code of conduct, and we're going to revamp that code of conduct and include a lot more things for people that are just recreationally diving," he said. "Then we'll release that to the public... Obviously, there's nothing out there that's sort of advising people what the best thing to do is, so we will be putting something out.

" Western Australian Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis expressed her heartbreak over the repeated tragedies. She emphasized that the victims were aware of the risks and were fishing responsibly away from public beaches.

"We know that in both incidents there were people on hand to give first aid, and there were other volunteers and professional emergency services responders," she said, commending their efforts. Minister Jarvis highlighted the state's existing shark hazard mitigation strategy, including the Smart Shark WA app for real-time reporting, and urged all water users to consult it before entering the water.

She noted there is no data indicating increased shark activity this year compared to last, with around 10 reported interactions to date versus 19 last year. She also mentioned specific safety practices for spearfishermen, such as not burlying up water, quickly removing caught fish from the water onto a boat, and not towing them behind.

The close-knit Albany community is deeply affected, with resident Mikayla Archbold noting, "It's obviously not good news to hear, and it really takes a toll on this community. Just is one of those small towns where everybody does know each other, so when one hurts, they all do.





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Shark Attack Albany Western Australia Daniel Turpin Spearfishing White Shark Australian Underwater Federation Shark Safety Fatal Michaelmas Island

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