Fatal Shark Attack off Albany Prompts Call for Enhanced Safety Guidelines for Spearfishermen

A 35-year-old spearfisherman, Daniel Turpin, died after a shark attack near Albany, Western Australia. The incident has led to renewed calls for updated safety protocols and a revised code of conduct from the Australian Underwater Federation to better protect recreational divers. Authorities reiterate that shark activity levels are consistent with previous years and stress the importance of using existing mitigation tools like the Shark Smart WA app.

Daniel Turpin , a 35-year-old man, died after being bitten by a suspected 4.5-metre shark off the coast of Albany on Saturday. Turpin was spearfishing approximately 10 metres off Michaelmas Island in King George Sound when the attack occurred.

His family released a statement describing him as an adored husband, son, brother and uncle, and expressed devastation at their loss. They thanked emergency services and those offering support. This tragedy marks the third fatal shark attack in Australia in the last four weeks, with two occurring in Western Australia involving spearfishermen.

Australian Underwater Federation president Graham Henderson announced plans to revamp the organization's code of conduct, aiming to provide clearer guidance for recreational divers and spearfishermen on mitigating shark attack risks. He noted there is currently little advice available on best practices for avoiding such incidents. WA Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis offered condolences, emphasizing that the spearfishermen were aware of risks and acting responsibly far from public beaches.

She highlighted the state's Shark Smart WA app for real-time shark activity reporting and asserted that Western Australia maintains one of the world's best shark hazard mitigation strategies. Jarvis also stated there is no evidence of increased shark activity compared to previous years, with around 10 reported interactions this year versus 19 last year. She elaborated on safety measures for spearfishermen, such as quickly removing speared fish from the water and avoiding towing them behind boats.

The small community of Albany is deeply affected by the tragedy, as residents often know each other personally





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Shark Attack Albany Western Australia Spearfishing Daniel Turpin Australian Underwater Federation Shark Safety Shark Smart WA App Coastal Tragedy

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