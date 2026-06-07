Fatal Shark Attack: Spearfisherman Daniel Turpin Killed off Albany Coast

A 35-year-old man, Daniel Turpin, died after being attacked by a suspected 4.5-metre white shark while spearfishing off Albany, Western Australia. His family expressed grief, and the Australian Underwater Federation plans to update shark safety codes. This is the third fatal shark attack in Australia in four weeks.

Daniel Turpin , a 35-year-old husband described as having a deep respect for the ocean, died after being bitten by a suspected 4.5-metre white shark while spearfishing off the coast of Albany on Saturday.

The attack occurred around 11:20 a.m. about 10 metres off Michaelmas Island in King George Sound, approximately 13 kilometres from Albany. Turpin's family released a statement expressing devastation and gratitude to emergency services. They described him as an adored husband, son, brother, and uncle who brought enormous joy to those who knew him. The Australian Underwater Federation (AUF) announced plans to revamp its code of conduct to include more comprehensive shark safety advice for recreational divers and spearfishers.

AUF president Graham Henderson stated that currently there is no widely available guidance on mitigating shark attack risks for recreational diving. The new code will address practices such as avoiding burly (chumming) in the water, not towing caught fish, and proper handling of speared fish to reduce attractiveness to sharks. This follows a spate of fatal shark attacks in Australia, with three in the last four weeks, including two in Western Australia involving spearfishermen.

The recent incidents have heightened concerns among water users. Western Australia Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and first responders involved. She noted that both recent fatalities involved spearfishers far from public beaches who were aware of risks and fishing responsibly. Jarvis urged water users to utilize the Smart Shark WA app for real-time shark activity information.

She stated that there is no data indicating increased shark activity overall, with about 10 reported interactions in WA this year compared to 19 last year. The last fatal shark attack in Albany was nearly 12 years ago when 17-year-old Jay Muskett was killed while spearfishing at Three Stripes off Cheynes Beach. The local community is mourning, as described by resident Mikayla Archbold, who noted that it's a small town where everyone knows each other and shares in the grief.

The AUF's efforts to create a new code of conduct aim to provide clear guidelines for recreational divers, free divers, and spearfishers to minimize risks. Henderson emphasized that small changes in behavior, such as not burlying the water and keeping caught fish out of the water, can make a significant difference. The tragedy has sparked discussions about shark safety measures and the balance between enjoying ocean activities and managing inherent risks.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is conducting patrols in the area, and authorities continue to monitor shark activity. The spearfishing community has been particularly affected, as both recent WA fatalities occurred while spearfishing. Spearfishermen often operate in deeper waters away from beaches, increasing the likelihood of encounters with larger sharks. Experienced divers emphasize the importance of situational awareness, such as avoiding areas with known shark activity, not diving alone, and using shark deterrent devices.

The AUF plans to incorporate these recommendations into their updated code of conduct, which will be made publicly available to all water enthusiasts. Minister Jarvis reiterated that Western Australia has one of the best shark hazard mitigation strategies globally, including real-time reporting via the Shark Smart WA app, which provides users with information on recent shark sightings, detections from tagged sharks, and beach closures. She encouraged all ocean users to check the app before entering the water.

The app also allows users to report sightings, contributing to a community-based monitoring system. Despite the recent tragedies, authorities emphasize that shark attacks remain rare, and the state's beaches continue to be safe for swimming and other activities when precautions are taken. The Turpin family's statement highlighted their overwhelming grief and the shock of losing a loved one in such a sudden and tragic manner. They thanked the emergency services personnel and all who offered support.

The family requested privacy as they mourn. The incident has prompted calls for increased shark patrols and possibly new technologies to detect and track sharks near popular diving spots.

However, experts caution that no measure can eliminate all risks, and education remains key





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