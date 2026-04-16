Fatal Shooting at Sweet Lulu's: Underworld Figure Gavin Preston's Last Day Revealed in Court

The Supreme Court heard detailed accounts of the final hours of slain underworld figure Gavin Preston, who was shot dead outside the Sweet Lulu's cafe. Evidence presented revealed Preston's usual habits at the cafe and the circumstances surrounding his decision to sit outdoors for the first time on the day of his murder, along with details of the attack and witness testimonies.

Underworld figure Gavin Preston , known as Capable, had established a daily routine at his local cafe, Sweet Lulu’s, in the period leading up to his fatal shooting. Court proceedings revealed that Preston, described as an intimidating presence, consistently chose an interior table at the popular Keilor establishment, strategically positioned to face the entrance and observe the street. This habit, observed over months, was a constant until the morning of September 9, 2023.

On that fateful day, the cafe was unusually crowded, forcing Preston and his associate, Abbas Maghnie, to occupy a table in the outdoor dining area for the first time. Witnesses recounted the harrowing moments that followed, as a hail of bullets struck the pair just after 10 am, shattering the morning calm and sending other patrons scrambling for safety. Crime scene photographs later depicted the devastating aftermath, with breakfast drinks still on the table as the shooting erupted. Cafe manager Lulu Blackmore testified that Preston’s visits, initially sporadic, became a daily occurrence from July 2023 onwards. While he sometimes dined with his partner, Maghnie was his frequent companion. Blackmore noted Preston’s distinctive appearance—large, bald, tattooed, and described as intimidating—which prompted her to research his identity. She confirmed his preference for table one, the furthest from the door, ensuring a clear view. The trial has seen 25-year-old Jaeden Tito and 26-year-old Rabii Zahabe, both from New South Wales, plead not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges. CCTV footage presented to the jury shows a figure in dark clothing approaching Preston before the attack. Patrick Christofi, another regular customer, described arriving at the cafe shortly after the shooting began. He witnessed a black SUV stop abruptly in the road, disgorging two individuals clad in black who then advanced on the outdoor seating area. Christofi detailed how one assailant fired at Maghnie while the other targeted Preston. He recounted the impact of the shots on Preston, observing his head snap back, and his subsequent fall into a pool of blood. Christofi’s statement highlighted the tragic scene where another patron, Colin, attempted to render aid with towels, only for the extent of Preston's injuries to become tragically apparent. Christofi also corroborated the observation that Preston had always sat inside and seemed security-conscious about his seating. The day's proceedings also included the presentation of crime scene video and photographs, showcasing the taped-off cafe, evidence markers indicating bullet casings and fragments, and the breakfast setup left abandoned on Preston and Maghnie's table. An earring, mobile phone, and sunglasses were found scattered near Preston's body. Senior Constable Brad Douglas, one of the first responders, provided details of his efforts to assist Preston before accompanying Maghnie, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, to the hospital. During the ambulance ride, Maghnie reportedly stated he had not seen his assailants or their vehicle. The prosecution contends the shooting was a contract killing, a claim vehemently denied by the defense. The trial further heard testimony from chauffeur Jahanzaib Aslam, owner of Blackfox Chauffeurs. Aslam claims he was booked via an encrypted app to transport Tito and Zahabe from Melbourne to Sydney. He described the journey as largely silent, with the passengers requesting snacks. Aslam noted their attire, including black caps and sunglasses, and a peculiar smell he attributed to vaping. He mentioned never receiving the full payment for the trip and later discovering news of the shooting near his pickup location. This information forms a crucial part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged contract killing





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Gavin Preston Sweet Lulu's Cafe Shooting Underworld Figure Contract Killing

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