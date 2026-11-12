Fatal Shooting In Logan Circle Gym Near White House Prompts SWAT Response

Police respond to a fatal shooting at a Logan Circle fitness center near the White House. Five people were shot, with at least one fatality reported by witnesses. SWAT teams secured the suspect.

Five individuals sustained gunshot wounds in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington DC on Thursday morning. The incident occurred within walking distance of the White House, prompting a massive law enforcement response including SWAT teams and federal agents. At least one victim died after being shot at a local gym.

Incident Details And Immediate Response

The DC Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shootings took place in the vicinity of the 1500 block of 15th Street. This area is located approximately 1.5 kilometers north of the White House. Authorities cordoned off much of the block, which includes the VIDA fitness center, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and surrounding residences. A Whole Foods supermarket is located just around the corner from the crime scene.

Also read Hegseth Calls Impeachment a Stunt Before House Vote

James Spellman was present at the VIDA fitness center shortly after 8 AM local time. He stated that approximately 50 people were inside the facility when the shooting began. According to his account, one man fell to the ground almost instantly with a pool of blood forming around him.

Spellman noted that a fellow gym member rushed to assist the victim but that the man was already deceased. The victim had been shot in the neck. Other patrons, including Spellman, fled the gym as additional gunfire was heard in the surrounding area on 15th Street.

Advertisement

Witness Accounts And Suspect Status

Witness Ryan Dubicki reported hearing about five distinct bangs from his nearby apartment around the same time. Initially, he believed the sounds might be from construction work. However, he soon observed police officers surrounding the area.

Spellman estimated that two shots were fired inside the gym and five or six shots were fired outside. The shooting suspect remains barricaded in the vicinity of the initial shooting. The DC Metropolitan Police Department reported that the suspect is still at large in the area.

Law enforcement SWAT teams were visible responding to a high floor of a nearby apartment building. The streets around the location were blocked off to traffic and pedestrians during the ongoing operation. Federal agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have dispatched agents to assist local authorities with the investigation.

Community Impact And Lockdown Measures

The outbreak of violence led to immediate closures and safety protocols in the surrounding community. Schools located near the scene were placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. Police urged residents and visitors to avoid the 1500 block of 15th Street until further notice.

Advertisement

Logan Circle has experienced previous incidents of violence. In early August 2025, a former member of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted on a Sunday morning. The attacker was a teenager attempting to carjack him and a woman in the neighborhood.

Following that earlier assault, President Trump threatened to bypass local authority and imposed direct federal control over the city. The current shooting has renewed concerns about safety in the affluent neighborhood. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.