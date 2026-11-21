A 28-year-old woman died and a man is in critical condition after separate stabbings in Slacks Creek and Spring Hill, Queensland, on the opening night of Schoolies Week.

A violent night in south-east Queensland has left one woman dead and a man fighting for his life following two separate stabbing incidents. The Queensland Police Service confirmed that officers responded to distinct emergencies on the same evening, highlighting a surge in serious violence across different suburbs.

Slacks Creek Murder Charge and Death

A 28-year-old woman died at the scene after suffering a fatal stab wound at a residential home in Slacks Creek. Queensland Police Service spokespersons stated that officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 11.30 pm to discover the victim with critical injuries. First responders immediately administered CPR and tactical first aid, but medical efforts could not save her life.

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Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene and formally charged him with murder. The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday to answer to the charges. Authorities have not released specific street details regarding the location of the home where the fatal incident occurred.

Spring Hill Stabbing Leaves Man Critical

In an unrelated incident earlier that same evening, police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Berry Street and Wickham Terrace in inner-city Spring Hill. The alarm was raised around 8 pm, and upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The specific details regarding the victim identity remain under investigation.

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The Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that the injured man was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. At this time, there is no publicly available information regarding the age or identity of the male victim who remains in intensive care.

Gold Coast Surges During Schoolies Week

Adding to the pressure on emergency services, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported that twelve people were assessed at the emergency treatment centre in Surfers Paradise. This influx of patients occurred on the opening night of Schoolies Week, a period traditionally marked by heightened activity and risk in the Gold Coast region.

Of the twelve individuals assessed for injuries or medical issues, four were subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment. The convergence of the Schoolies Week celebrations with the two separate stabbing incidents in Brisbane underscores the operational demands placed on regional law enforcement and medical teams during major holiday periods.