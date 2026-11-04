Fatal Truck Crash on Great Eastern Hwy Kills Two Drivers

Two truck drivers died after a major collision on Great Eastern Hwy in Meckering. The crash closed the road for seven hours and sparked a massive emergency response involving the DFES.

Two professional truck drivers have lost their lives following a severe vehicular collision that occurred on Wednesday morning along the Great Eastern Highway in Meckering, located east of Perth. The tragic incident involved a 56-year-old male driving a Volvo and a 33-year-old man operating a Kenworth truck. Both individuals sustained critical injuries at the scene and were subsequently pronounced dead, marking a devastating end to a routine morning commute for these two men.

Emergency Response and Fire Control

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) confirmed that firefighters required approximately one hour of intense effort to bring the blaze under control. The massive fire was ignited by the high-impact collision between the two heavy vehicles, which resulted in the immediate trapping of both drivers. Emergency personnel worked in unison to secure the area, manage the dangerous heat, and ensure the safety of the surrounding environment during the extraction and firefighting operations.

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Scene Details and Hazard Assessment

Visual evidence from the crash site revealed the destructive power of the accident, with footage showing firefighters carefully examining the smouldering wreckage of both trucks. The trailer of one vehicle was found positioned perpendicular to the road, while the blaze had completely charred and gutted the trailer of the second Kenworth truck. Despite the intensity of the fire, the DFES confirmed to 7NEWS.com.au that neither of the involved trucks was carrying any hazardous materials, which significantly reduced the potential for broader environmental contamination.

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Road Closures and Traffic Disruptions

The collision caused significant disruptions to traffic flow, with a stretch of the Great Eastern Highway remaining closed for seven hours following the morning crash. Other motorists reported the incident by calling triple-0, which triggered the immediate deployment of emergency services to the scene. Authorities urged all motorists to seek alternate routes to avoid the congestion and safety hazards surrounding the Meckering area, emphasizing the need for caution in the region during the cleanup and investigation phase.

Investigation and Public Appeals

Following the stabilization of the scene, the focus shifted to the investigation of the crash to determine the specific causes of the fatal collision. Authorities are actively seeking any individuals who may have witnessed the incident or captured video footage of the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with relevant information or visual evidence is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers to assist in the ongoing inquiry and provide closure for the families of the deceased drivers.