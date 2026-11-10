Fatboy Slim and PNAU to headline Mardi Gras party in Allianz Stadium tunnels on March 6

Fatboy Slim and PNAU will headline the 2027 Mardi Gras party in the service tunnels beneath Allianz Stadium, as the organisation recovers from cancelling its 2026 party and a troubled year.

Fatboy Slim and PNAU will headline the annual Mardi Gras party next March in the service tunnels beneath Allianz Stadium at Moore Park, following a troubling year for the organisation.

The UK star and the Australian act will lead the after-party on March 6, the same night as the Oxford Street parade, which falls a week before the NSW election. The announcement comes after Mardi Gras cancelled its ticketed 2 million dollar party three weeks before the 2026 February parade. The headliner fell through amid concerns the event had run at a loss since 2020 and the organisation faced financial challenges.

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Mardi Gras chief executive Jesse Matheson said at the 49th festival launch on Thursday that the organisation was entering a new era. He said the organisation had been through a period of transformation, growth and renewal, and was presenting the festival confidently. Matheson said the 2026 party was cancelled partly due to challenges with talent after the new year, and also because costs of the event continued to rise.

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Mardi Gras Announces New After-Party Lineup

He said the team was trying to do something brand new and fresh. This is the first time the service tunnels beneath Allianz Stadium will be used for entertainment. On Tuesday, Mardi Gras announced the after-party line-up for March 6, which also includes international acts Jaguar, Elkka and MikeQ, as well as local talent Kito and Stereogamous. Matheson said that last year he made a promise to bring Party back.

He said they were going to do it right and find a space where it can grow and bloom. He said when the Mardi Gras team toured the stadium while scouting for a location for the 2027 party, they kept passing massive tunnels to different rooms and underground areas. They asked if those could be the site for the party. Matheson said you can get thousands of people under there, and it provides a really incredible warehouse underground feeling.

Party headliners in previous years have included Cher, George Michael, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Sam Smith, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Somerville, The Veronicas, Tina Arena and Calvin Harris. Matheson said this season is about really uplifting Australian talent and also bringing in some really hard-hitting international talent to the festival. Over the past year, the organisation has faced not only financial issues but also a board fight, a fiery extraordinary general meeting, and community backlash.

Mardi Gras Faces Backlash Over Partnerships

Mardi Gras faced backlash for controversially partnering with Live Nation subsidiaries Kicks Entertainment and Bizarro in a five-year agreement, instead of a queer events company for the party. Mardi Gras at the time said it made those partnerships to reduce financial risk. While most are familiar with the Mardi Gras Oxford Street parade, the event began in 1978 as a peaceful demonstration against gay and lesbian discrimination that ended in violence at the hands of police.

The parades became annual events, and post-parade parties were started in 1980, typically attracting more than 10,000 revellers. At the launch for the 2027 festival, Mardi Gras co-chair Kathy Pavlich introduced next year's theme, Hyperbloom, representing the energy, creativity and joy generated when communities come together. Pavlich said Mardi Gras began as a protest, and in many ways it has never really stopped being one.

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Themes Highlight Pride Protest Roots

Pavlich said communities have faced scrutiny, hostility, and plenty of people who would rather that they stay quiet. She said every time Mardi Gras has answered the same way: they show up, they keep going, and they do not forget what they are fighting for. That includes the right to live openly, to be safe, and to celebrate who they are in public.

Next year's Mardi Gras is a week longer, starting with Fair Day on February 14 and finishing on March 7 with a laneway celebration at Surry Hill's Beresford Hotel and in neighbouring Hill Street. The Oxford Street parade will take place on March 6, the week before the NSW election, with the party on the same night.

2027 Festival Includes Key Dates And Events

Other highlights include the Rainbow Road Street Fair on February 20, the Mardi Gala Ball on February 25, Ultra Violet at Carriageworks on February 26, and the Kaftana and Paradiso pool parties returning to Jimmy's Rooftop on February 21 and 28 respectively. Laugh Out Proud will be held at Newtown's Enmore Theatre on February 19. Sissy Ball will once again take over Sydney's Town Hall on February 20.

To celebrate the almost 10-year anniversary since the marriage equality campaign, Mardi Gras is partnering with the State Library of NSW for an evening of reflection on February 23. Meanwhile, the Queer Art After Hours exhibition will return to the Art Gallery of NSW on March 3. State government ministers, councillors from City of Sydney and Inner West councils, and the Mardi Gras team gathered to announce the 2027 program.

The event will mark the first time the service tunnels beneath Allianz Stadium are used for entertainment, giving the party a warehouse-style underground setting.