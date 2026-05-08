Father of Kumanjayi Little Baby Denied Release to Attend Daughter's Cultural Grieving

Raphael Granites, the father of murdered Indigenous child Kumanjayi Little Baby, remains in prison despite calls for his release to participate in cultural grieving ceremonies. The court denied his request, citing the seriousness of his domestic violence charges, while his legal team warned of potential community unrest if his identity were made public.

Raphael Granites , the father of Kumanjayi Little Baby , appeared in Alice Springs Local Court via videolink from prison on Thursday, facing charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence .

The court denied his request for release to attend cultural grieving ceremonies for his daughter, who was allegedly abducted and murdered while he was incarcerated. Granites, 26, was deemed suitable for a supervised suspended sentence by NT Corrections, but Judge Jonathan Bortoli ruled against his release, citing the seriousness of his offenses.

The judge acknowledged the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Granites' daughter but emphasized the violent nature of his alleged assault, which involved striking a victim with such force that it caused bruising and broken skin. The prosecution strongly opposed any leniency, highlighting Granites' history of domestic violence offenses against the same victim. A letter from his family expressed his profound grief and the pain of missing the traditional 'sorry business' ceremonies in Yuendumu.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Lewis, 47, has been charged with the murder of Kumanjayi Little Baby, whose body was found in bushland near Alice Springs five days after her disappearance. Granites' legal team sought a suppression order to protect his identity, arguing that public disclosure could escalate community tensions and endanger his safety.

However, the court denied this request. Granites faces a potential sentence of 18 months with a non-parole period of six months if he pleads guilty. The case has drawn attention to the broader issues of domestic violence and the impact of incarceration on Indigenous families, particularly in the context of cultural mourning practices





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