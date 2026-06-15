Father suspected of throwing six‑year‑old daughter into Parramatta River before taking his own life

Police say a suicide note and other evidence suggest a 47‑year‑old man deliberately threw his six‑year‑old daughter into the Parramatta River and later died, turning a domestic incident into a suspected murder‑suicide.

Police have uncovered a tragic case that appears to involve a murder‑suicide on Sydney's Parramatta River . Early Saturday morning around 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Hen and Chicken Bay in the suburb of Concord after a passerby reported a man's body drifting on the water.

When police arrived, they used a privately owned boat to pull the 47‑year‑old man from the river, but despite resuscitation attempts he could not be revived. The scene quickly grew more complex when a second report was made that a small child had been seen in the vicinity. The horrific discovery that a six‑year‑old girl, the sole child of the deceased man, was also missing set off an extensive search operation that lasted several hours.

Eventually, divers recovered the girl's body downstream, confirming the worst fears of investigators. Superintendent Joe McNulty, the commander of the marine area for New South Wales police, told 2GB radio that detectives had found a suicide note among the evidence recovered at the scene. The note, along with other clues, led investigators to conclude that the father may have deliberately thrown his daughter into the river from the hired boat before ending his own life.

"We found lifejackets on board the vessel that had never been used," McNulty said, highlighting the suspicious nature of the incident. The note, though not released publicly, appears to confirm a premeditated act of domestic violence that culminated in a double death. The father was not previously known to police, and there was no recorded history of abuse or restraining orders associated with him, leaving authorities to piece together motive and circumstances from the limited evidence available.

The girl's mother was alerted to the tragedy and was present during the search, visibly distraught as officers worked to retrieve her child's body. Superintendent Christine McDonald of Burwood Police Command confirmed that the girl was the couple's only child and expressed deep sympathy for the mother left behind.

A friend of the man had contacted police an hour after the father's body was located, expressing concern for the welfare of both the father and his daughter, a call that may have prompted the rapid escalation of the response. The case is now being treated as a suspected murder‑suicide, with detectives continuing to examine forensic evidence, the content of the suicide note, and statements from acquaintances to build a complete picture of what led to this devastating loss.

Community members have been urged to stay clear of the river area while the investigation proceeds, and counseling services have been made available for those affected by the tragedy





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parramatta River Murder‑Suicide Domestic Violence Suicide Note Sydney Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Absolute tragedy’ on Parramatta River with one man dead and young girl missingA man has been found dead on the Parramatta River and a major search is under way for a young girl in what has been described as an “absolute tragedy” by police.

Read more »

Search Underway for Missing 7-Year-Old Girl After Father's Body Found in Parramatta RiverA major search is under way for a seven-year-old girl whose father was found dead in Parramatta River on Saturday morning, as police investigate whether domestic violence was involved.

Read more »

Sydney Father Accused of Murder-Suicide After Throwing 6-Year-Old Daughter into RiverA Sydney father has been accused of committing a murder-suicide after throwing his six-year-old daughter into the Parramatta River, killing himself and the girl in the process. The incident occurred on Saturday, with police divers finding the girl's body on the riverbed after a desperate search. The 47-year-old father had hired a boat several times in the week leading up to the incident, with investigators believing he used the trips to plan the murder-suicide. The father's friends had raised concerns about his intentions, with one friend calling police to report his concerns. The girl's distraught mother is assisting with inquiries and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Read more »

Shocking new details emerge in river death of father and daughterDetectives have confirmed a note was found on board the vessel.

Read more »