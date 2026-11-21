Hayden Flinn, a Hong Kong-based lawyer, won a confidential settlement from the Victorian government after being unlawfully detained in hotel quarantine following his 13-year-old daughter's death. He sought no personal compensation and is donating all funds to youth mental health.

A Hong Kong-based corporate lawyer has won a confidential settlement from the Victorian government after he was unlawfully detained in hotel quarantine for two weeks following the death of his 13-year-old daughter in Melbourne.

Hayden Flinn Settles False Imprisonment Claim

Hayden Flinn, co-chief executive of a large Hong Kong law firm, took the state to the Supreme Court and settled on the eve of a 10-day trial. The settlement was reached this week. Flinn had claimed false imprisonment, arguing he was unnecessarily detained in May 2021 when there were no local transmissions in Melbourne and the country he travelled from was not on the government list of virus danger zones.

Also read Father Sues Victorian Government Over Hotel Quarantine Detention After Daughter's Death

Flinn filed a lawsuit against the state and its Health Department in 2024. He claimed he was subjected to indignity and insult, a loss of liberty and mental distress when he was refused an exemption to hotel quarantine on compassionate grounds. At a time when he says he should have been viewing his daughter body and helping his wife plan the funeral, he was trapped in hotel quarantine.

He argued officials failed to properly assess his personal circumstances, vaccination status and the low risk presented by travellers from Hong Kong. When he landed in Melbourne, he was bussed to a small Richmond hotel room with his teenage son after the pair were refused permission to quarantine at home with family.

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Alex King, partner at King and Collins law firm, estimates the state would have spent in excess of $2 million in taxpayer funds defending its case had the case gone to court. He recalls meeting a meticulously prepared father who arrived at his office with an abundance of material. King says whenever you have a conference with Hayden you have to prepare because you know he will be better prepared, and that is not a good look.

That became a feature and really just showed me Hayden was completely resolute and driven about this case. There seemed to be an unquenchable, inexhaustible fire behind all of this which probably came from a number of sources but one of them was the large expatriate community in Hong Kong, about 100,000 people. Hayden would say to me that it had been said to him, if you cannot do this, who can?

Legal Battle Reveals Government Stonewalling

What followed, King says, was stonewalling from government departments, including those that manage freedom of information requests. We realised we then had to move fairly quickly because of the three-year limitations period on bringing a tort of false imprisonment. There was a lack of public information, and while Hayden had started digging around, governments are like vaults, they just will not give stuff away, notwithstanding the FOI regimes.

There was an enormous amount of work done over that ensuing year that when he did a lot of FOI requests to Commonwealth and Victorian agencies, we were continually rebuffed. King says when the government pleadings were finally filed, they revealed the decision by then-chief health officer Brett Sutton to hold Flinn in hotel quarantine had never even been written down.

If it were not for Flinn discipline and courage and energy to uncover the truth, King says the state might never have settled, pausing to acknowledge it was a massive enterprise to take on the government, with the loser of court proceedings facing the prospect of paying both parties legal costs. In court proceedings for false imprisonment, the usual position is wanting money in damages for that false imprisonment. Flinn Seeks Justice Not Money.

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Settlement Funds Donated To Youth Mental Health

As part of his settlement with the state, though, Hayden sought no financial compensation. He did not want a dollar for his pocket, King says. What he wanted was justice. Flinn is donating every cent received from the government to help young people struggling with mental health.

For Flinn wife Sarah Whorlow, 2021 is a time she struggles to talk about. Battling to get her husband out of hotel quarantine to be with his grieving family was horrific, she says. She hopes her family can now focus on helping other families in need and spreading awareness of youth mental health. Needing to deal with coroners and police and funeral homes and cemeteries while he was locked up, that was very challenging, she says.

I do not think Hayden could have got through all of this without the support of friends and lawyers. Once every three months, Hayden Flinn sits down to dinner with four other fathers who have all lost a child. He carries a membership to a club he never wished to join - one that has changed his life forever.

They speak about youth mental health and of grief and of ways to make the world a better place for the young people of the future. In a statement signed by Secretary of Health Jenny Atta, seen by this masthead, she says the state regrets the impact that mandatory hotel quarantine had on Flinn family, but denies any allegation of wrongdoing.

The state acknowledges that Mr Flinn detention caused him and his family significant personal distress and regrets this, Atta says. At Mr Flinn request, the state has agreed to make a monetary contribution to be used by Mr Flinn for charitable purposes focussing on Victorian youth mental health. Hugh de Kretser, the president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, thanked Flinn for bringing his case and ensuring some accountability for the detention decisions that impacted many others in similar circumstances.

Your actions will help to ensure a more compassionate and humane response to future public health emergencies, de Kretser says. Flinn and Whorlow plan to continue their advocacy for youth mental health.