Faulty Apple Gift Cards Worth $2,000 Sold at Coles Supermarket Go Viral

A Melbourne-based artist has gone viral on Instagram after complaining about four faulty Apple gift cards she bought at a Coles supermarket for $2,000. Coles is refunding the amount and investigating the matter, working closely with the Apple gift cards supplier.

A Melbourne-based artist has gone viral on Instagram after complaining about four faulty Apple gift cards she bought at a Coles supermarket for $2,000. Coles is refunding the amount and investigating the matter, working closely with the Apple gift cards supplier.

The artist, Georgia Perry, said she bought the gift cards on Tuesday night to purchase a new iPhone, taking advantage of an instore offer to receive 20 times the usual Flybuys points when purchasing Apple gift cards. However, upon taking the cards off their cardboard housing, she realised that the codes to redeem the vouchers were scratched or peeled off, making them invalid.

Perry raised a complaint with Coles, but the company's initial customer response was 'very lacklustre and uninterested and unaffected', according to Perry. The company later offered her a refund after she made direct complaints to Coles and went public with the case. The incident has raised concerns about gift card scamming and consumer rights, with the Australian consumer watchdog, the ACCC, warning consumers to check the packaging of gift cards carefully before purchasing.

Perry's video has amassed over 150,000 views and hundreds of comments, with many people expressing concern about the issue and calling for greater transparency from retailers and suppliers. Coles has defended its customer service processes, stating that its customer care team responded within one hour of receiving Perry's enquiry and has continued working with her to investigate the issue and work towards a resolution.

The company has also stated that it is working closely with its supplier to investigate the gift cards involved. The incident highlights the importance of consumers being vigilant when purchasing gift cards and checking the packaging carefully to ensure that they are valid and redeemable





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Faulty Apple Gift Cards Coles Supermarket Georgia Perry Gift Card Scamming Consumer Rights

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