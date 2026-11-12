Favel Parrett finds inspiration in Norwegian op shops for new novel One for Sorrow

Favel Parrett discovered characters for her new novel One for Sorrow during a writer's residency in Trondheim, Norway, where op shop finds and local history shaped the story of a working-class boy, his teacher and his mother.

Australian author Favel Parrett found unlikely inspiration during a writer's residency in Trondheim, Norway: op shops. The postcards, photos, books and toys she discovered there provided deep insights into her characters' reality.

Writer's Residency Sparks Novel Idea

Parrett had planned to write a series of short stories in Trondheim, a town in central Norway. But when she arrived and found her studio inside a former school, everything changed. I walked into the building and I saw the bow on the side of the staircase all the way up where kids had walked in single file, and I just was like, Oh no, this is a novel, she said.

Also read California voters fail to pass proposed one-time tax on billionaires’ wealth

Lovely photographs mounted on white cardboard, taken by professionals and dating back to the 1930s, caught her eye in op shops and junk shops alike. I didn't realise the significance of them until I got home, and I was like, Oh my goodness, these are my characters, she said. I feel like they were real. I feel like everything that happened to me in Trondheim was just telling me this.

The result is One for Sorrow, the poignant story of a boy named Einar Halvorsen from a poor family who falls in love with learning thanks to a new teacher who nurtures curiosity and wonder about the world. The novel explores love and grief, knowledge and resistance, family and belonging, as well as bigger ideas around class, society and convention. Despite being partially set during the Nazi invasion of Norway, Parrett does not see the novel as a war story.

Advertisement

Character Backstories And Personal Grief

I wanted it to be about this working-class suburb and this love story and the story of this child and a teacher, she said. But the occupation is happening to them, so they have to adjust to that. Einar's mother and the teacher have an affair, revealed early in the book. They meet and it is immediately clear there is a connection.

His Mum has lost a child, she has not been able to grieve, Parrett said. She is just stoic, she has had to get on with things. She is married to a lovely man, they do not love each other. It is survival: he is older, he has got a good job, they have got a good apartment, Parrett said.

She feels safe, lucky but very unhappy. She is not very loving to her son - she loves him but she is caught up in grief and rage. And the teacher is drawn to that, and then I am like, OK, well, what does she need? She needs physical love in a way she has never had.

I want her to have that. More than the teacher - he is lonely but she needs that more than anything, and I am so glad she had it. Many of the book's themes are timeless and universal. There is a bit in the book where Einar's mother says to the teacher, it does not make any difference to me, the occupation, because I am still at the mercy of men and their decisions for me, Parrett said.

He has never thought about that before. She is at the mercy of whether her husband has a job or not. She has no control. The working class is really key to this book, according to the Miles Franklin-nominated author.

Researching Norway's Working Class Life

The love of learning and reading and the world it opens up for Einar is perhaps the greatest love story in the book. His beloved teacher Johan suggests to him that there is more to the world than he knows and that books - and indeed writing - are a portal to that broader reality. As part of her research, Parrett visited folk museums in Norway, which revealed a trove of information.

Advertisement

Random snippets about life in the late 1930s, when the book is set, proved invaluable. Trondheim was one of the poorest parts of the country in the early 20th century, the home of industry, with a large working-class population. Many families lived in one-room apartments made up of a kitchen and one other room, which at night became the bedroom for everyone.

Children often had porridge for breakfast and then again for dinner, says Parrett, while on Sundays they might have boiled potatoes and salted fish. Many students whose parents worked at the chocolate factory lost their teeth because they took bread spread with chocolate instead of butter for lunch. Concerned citizens argued that something had to be done, which eventually led to free annual dental visits for those children.

But I was like, Oh my god, my character Gunnar, his Dad works at the chocolate factory, Gunnar is losing his teeth, Parrett said. Parrett, pictured at the Dingo Sanctuary in Toolern Vale in Victoria's Macedon Ranges, has written two children's books about dingoes. Both are named after dingoes, an animal she has championed for years while educating visitors about the much-maligned native species as a volunteer at the sanctuary.

Writing Process And Manuscript Structure

In her previous novel There Was Still Love, based on the story of her grandmother's migration to Australia while her sister remained in Czechoslovakia, Parrett would write for five hours a day. One for Sorrow took longer: about two years of gathering material followed by the putting it together. It is an unusual way to describe writing, but it reflects how she worked - the manuscript was not written in chronological order.

Instead, as different events unfolded, she would write about them, piecing the scenes together later. At about 43,000 words, it is her shortest novel - just crossing the threshold of a traditional novella - and she wondered if her publishers might question the length. Not at all, they told her; it was perfect. When discussing There Was Still Love, Parrett described her intensive editing process of drafting and redrafting.

That spareness lends simplicity to the text, making it all the more powerful. It is like an iceberg underneath; what is on the page is a lot of work and feeling, she said at the time. I think drafting does give you that - the invisible work is there underneath. After writing each morning in Trondheim, Parrett would walk in the afternoon, exploring the town, the nearby fjord and the surrounding forest.

Her detailed knowledge of the location was honed through a second residency, which enabled her to get inside the heart of the place. Several scenes are drawn directly from experience. During her second visit, the director of the residency studios called to say a former student had lived in the building.