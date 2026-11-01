FBI Blames North Korea for $6.3 Billion Binance Hack, Largest Crypto Heist

The FBI has accused North Korea's TraderTraitor group of stealing over $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance on October 29, 2026. Binance says it will fully cover the losses using company funds.

The FBI has confirmed that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The hack occurred on or about October 29, 2026, and is considered the largest crypto heist in history.

The FBI stated that the North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor carried out the malicious cyber activity. TraderTraitor is believed to be part of the Lazarus Group, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures as revenge for The Interview, a film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Binance said it has set aside around $6.34 billion of company funds to cover the losses.

Also read Binance loses $8.9 billion in crypto hack linked to North Korea

The company used part of its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users, a bitcoin reserve held to protect customers in the event of security breaches, as well as some of its Futures Insurance Fund and its own corporate treasury. On Saturday, Binance said it had enough set aside in the same digital currency that was stolen to cover 90 per cent of the missing assets.

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Binance Coverage and User Compensation

However, the remaining 10 per cent consists of tokens that are less liquid, meaning they may take longer to source in the required amounts. Co-CEO Richard Teng said the company was committed to covering the remaining 10 per cent and that users would not bear the financial impact of this incident.

He also described the breach as a complex attack involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate. Binance suspended user withdrawals after the hack, but said in its latest update that it was on track to resume them on Sunday. In a post on X, the company said: Our commitment remains the same: Binance will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in this incident.

FBI Tracks Stolen Crypto Assets

The FBI said its probe found that TraderTraitor was converting stolen assets primarily into a cryptocurrency called Ethereum. The FBI expects TraderTraitor would now attempt to convert the assets using decentralised finance (DeFi) and instant swap services. The FBI is urging crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses to make sure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins.

It said it was urging private sector entities to block transactions with or derived from addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder these stolen assets. The FBI maintained its commitment to protecting the virtual asset community by identifying, mitigating, and disrupting North Korea's illicit cybercrime and virtual asset theft activities.

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Crypto expert and chief policy officer at blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, Ari Redbord, said he expected the hackers would break the stolen assets into pieces and try to launder them through smaller exchanges to evade detection, a process that could unfold over months. However, we can also track and trace those funds in real time in order to build investigations, to disrupt and to seize back funds.

North Korea and Crypto Market Impact

The attack on Binance came as many observers express worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols. The sheer scale of the hack has put a spotlight on North Korea, which faces extensive international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, forcing it to find illicit means to capture revenue.

Bitcoin plunged nearly 5 per cent after the news of the hack, while Ethereum dropped nearly 6 per cent and BNB, native to Binance, tumbled nearly 10 per cent. The FBI released information advising that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The agency is working to disrupt North Korea's illicit cybercrime and virtual asset theft activities.