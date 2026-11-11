Nvidia board to meet as reports allege Huang had three affairs, shares fall 8%

Nvidia's board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine CEO Jensen Huang's future after reports alleged three extramarital affairs, including a second with a subordinate. The FBI is investigating whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, and Nvidia shares fell about 8 percent in after-hours trading.

US President Donald Trump says the FBI is looking into Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's affair with a woman who is reportedly suspected to have been a Chinese intelligence officer.

Despite the allegations, Trump said that he spoke to Huang on Monday (Tuesday AEDT) to ask how he was doing. The president also praised Huang as a very honourable man. I know the FBI is looking into it, in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape, Trump said during an impromptu news conference at the White House on Monday.

Also read Nvidia board investigates whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence

Trump Praises Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

I did speak to him today just to see if he's feeling all right, how you're doing, the president said. He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. I just know Jensen very well. I just think he's a very honourable man, I mean, he built a great company, American company, and I think he's a very honourable guy, he said.

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The president said he did not intend to raise the issue when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) forum in China, but said it was possible Xi would ask him about it. Media reported on Friday that the US had obtained intelligence that the Nvidia CEO had had an affair with a Chinese woman named Alice Huang, who had been recruited as a spy by China's Ministry of State Security intelligence agency.

While Trump on Monday said he had been informed about the situation only recently, he was reportedly briefed in May on a top-secret memo that included information about the affair with Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based company called Megaspeed, which was a customer of Nvidia's. The US technology giant had previously dismissed suggestions of inappropriate behaviour by its founder in response to questions about photographs showing the Nvidia boss and alleged spy together.

Nvidia Stock Plunges Amid Espionage Fears

However, Huang on Sunday admitted that he had a romantic relationship with a woman, without disclosing any details. The sudden emergence of Huang's infidelity has rocked the political class and America's tech sector, creating new concerns about whether China has been able to access the cutting-edge chips designed by Nvidia that are powering the development of artificial intelligence.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang (centre right) with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, aka Huang Le, at a party in Taipei in June 2024. Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy has also sent the company's stock plunging, become a focus of internal and government investigations, and is now threatening to reverberate across the AI industry. The controversy has erased almost $US200 billion ($289 billion) in market valuation after Huang disclosed the romantic relationship in a memo to employees.

On Tuesday, Nvidia's shares were down about 8 per cent in after-hours trading. The company's board is assembling a committee of independent directors who will work with outside counsel to investigate reports of Huang being targeted for foreign intelligence. The Wall Street Journal reported that Huang had engaged in three extramarital affairs, citing people familiar with the matter. The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday (US time) to determine his future, the report added.

Reports Reveal Second Affair With Subordinate

The New York Times reported Huang had engaged in a second affair with one of his subordinates, 48-year-old Kimberly Powell. She is Nvidia's vice president of health care. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The reports come days after Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori Huang, as Nvidia's board investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

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China denied on Monday that it had engaged in an attempt to ensnare Huang, saying the spying allegations were unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing. Huang has also issued an apology to his wife and to the company in an open letter posted on Nvidia's website. I support the investigation and will co-operate fully. I love our country and our company.

I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security, he wrote. Trump's revelations of the FBI's investigation come as Nvidia and its chief executive were sued on Monday in a proposed class action accusing them of defrauding shareholders by concealing Huang's ties with the woman.

Shareholders Sue Nvidia Over Alleged Deception

According to a complaint filed in Federal Court in San Jose, California, the defendants misled shareholders about Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, who is not related to him, and did not disclose that the matter raised national security concerns that threatened Nvidia's reputation and business prospects. It is common for shareholders to sue companies after unexpected share price declines. Nvidia shareholders led by Mark Kistenmacher are seeking unspecified damages from the defendants.

Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft. Its sales of computer chips to China have at times been targeted by US regulators seeking to limit Beijing's access to such technology. The key questions are whether he was aware of any espionage activities and whether any confidential or strategically sensitive information was compromised, said George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a Washington-based consultancy.

Huang has lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China in recent years, winning Trump's approval for selling its H200 chips this year. It's unclear if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy those chips in large quantities. Nvidia said in a regulatory filing in August that it had sold only a small amount to China, as such sales are restricted by the Chinese government.