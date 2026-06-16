FBI Thwarts Accelerationist Terror Plot Targeting UFC Event at White House

Federal authorities arrested multiple individuals, including 19-year-old Tycen Proper, for allegedly planning a violent attack on the UFC event held at the White House. The plot, linked to an accelerationist online group, involved detailed reconnaissance, firearm stockpiling, and targeting of pro-Israel lawmakers. Proper's mother alerted police, leading to a multi-state operation that prevented the attack.

On June 10, 2024, the FBI and its law enforcement partners discovered a threatening plot targeting the UFC 300 event at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The plan involved individuals from outside the National Capital Region and aimed to carry out an attack during the high-profile gathering. Thanks to swift action by the FBI, the Department of Justice, and multiple partners in a multi-state operation, several individuals were taken into custody and the alleged attack was thwarted. Among those arrested is 19-year-old Tycen Proper. According to a criminal complaint, Proper's mother alerted local police on June 10, expressing concern over her son's recent behavior.

She reported that he had acquired firearms, was communicating with an online radical group, and had been researching locations near the White House, mentioning reconnaissance and hit-and-run missions. The group Proper joined adhered to an accelerationist ideology, which seeks to hasten societal collapse to create a new order. Chat logs showed members discussing grievances against the government, including claims about elites sacrificing children and protecting Jeffrey Epstein. Proper specifically targeted pro-Israel lawmakers.

The group'santisemitic and anti-government rhetoric was extreme. An FBI agent's affidavit states that Proper admitted to planning attacks on the U.S. government during the UFC event, which was attended by former President Donald Trump and other political figures. Proper allegedly shared images of members of Congress who support Israel as potential targets. Law enforcement found detailed DC imagery in his possession, highlighting sniper positions, drone launch sites, and other tactical data.

A search of his home uncovered an extensive arsenal: an AR-15-style rifle, a bullpup rifle painted with an American flag, ballistic plates, a shotgun, ammunition, and plate carriers-purchased with his recent graduation money. His father told officers Proper intended to travel to D.C. that weekend to meet co-conspirators. Proper was hospitalized that night due to homicidal ideations.

Proper told the FBI he connected with the group, called Vanguard of the Old, via TikTok in March 2026 before moving to private messaging apps. The main chat included 19 members, with subgroups assigned roles like shooters and location scouts. The plot involved using the Potomac River as an escape route. After his arrest, Proper identified other members, leading to arrests in California, Nebraska, and Missouri.

Each has been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States. Proper claimed he planned to attend a protest not to shoot people, though he acknowledged others intended violence. The group's goals included destroying and rebuilding the U.S., driven by ultra-religious and antigovernment sentiments. The mother later said the group presented itself as ex-military and Christian-based, citing grievances about government corruption, the Epstein files, and water usage by data centers.

This foiled plot underscores the ongoing threat of domestic violent extremism, particularly accelerationist ideologies that encourage violence to precipitate societal collapse. The involvement of a young individual radicalized online and amassing weapons highlights the dangers of digital radicalization and the accessibility of firearms. The multi-state nature of the conspiracy required coordinated federal and local response, demonstrating the importance of information sharing, such as the tip from Proper's mother.

The intended target-a high-profile event at the White House-emphasizes the potential for mass-casualty attacks on symbolic government sites. The charges reflect the seriousness of the offense, though Proper has yet to enter a plea. The case also illustrates how extremists often blend antisemitism, anti-government beliefs, and conspiracy theories about elites to justify violence. Law enforcement's rapid action prevented a potential tragedy, but the breach of security at a major public event raises questions about protective measures for such gatherings.

The use of tactical planning, including sniper locations and escape routes, indicates a level of preparation that demands vigilant counter-terrorism strategies. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance against homegrown threats that aim to disrupt public safety and undermine democratic institutions





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