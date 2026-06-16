FBI Thwarts Drone Bomb Plot Targeting UFC Event at White House

Federal authorities have arrested five individuals and identified 23 suspects in connection with a plot to use explosive-laden drones against buildings near the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House lawn. The FBI says it thwarted the threat ahead of the high-profile event.

The UFC Freedom 250 event took place on the South Lawn of the White House last Saturday. Federal authorities have disclosed that a potential terrorist threat was neutralized before the mixed martial arts competition.

The FBI announced that multiple individuals are in custody following a multistate investigation into an alleged scheme to use drones laden with explosives against targets near the event venue. FBI Director Kash Patel stated in an official post on X that "On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, DC involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region.

" He did not specify the exact number of detainees. Unnamed sources cited by Fox News Digital indicated the plot involved weaponized drones aimed at structures in proximity to the White House during the high-profile gathering. President Donald Trump, who attended the spectacle, claimed he was unaware of the planned attack when speaking at the G7 summit in Evian, France.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance emphasized the sophisticated nature of the operation, noting that 23 people were identified as part of the network and five were taken into custody.

"Twenty-three people do not get to the point where they're going to commit a mass terror incident in Washington, DC without some serious funding, without some serious coordination," Vance said during a Fox & Friends interview. He stressed that this was not a spontaneous act but a coordinated terrorist plot, and investigations are focusing on the underground networks that could have facilitated such violence.

The incident raises questions about security for major public events at iconic locations and the expanding use of drone technology by malicious actors. Law Enforcement agencies are continuing to examine the extent of the plot, the origins of funding, and whether any foreign influence was involved. The White House event, which drew significant attention, proceeded without incident due to the preemptive actions of the FBI and its partners.

The successful disruption underscores the challenges of protecting large gatherings from unconventional threats in the modern era





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