FCC Reviews ABC License After Trump Demands Kimmel's Firing Over Joke

The US Federal Communications Commission has ordered a review of ABC’s license following Donald and Melania Trump’s call to fire Jimmy Kimmel over a joke deemed offensive and potentially inciting violence. Kimmel responded by stating the remark was 'obviously… a joke'.

The United States Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ) has initiated an expedited review of ABC ’s broadcasting license following a direct appeal from former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump , demanding the termination of comedian Jimmy Kimmel ’s employment.

This action stems from a joke made by Kimmel during his late-night show, where he impersonated the master of ceremonies for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. In his comedic portrayal, Kimmel addressed the First Lady as an ‘expectant widow,’ a remark that ignited a firestorm of controversy and accusations of inciting violence. The Trumps swiftly condemned the joke, asserting it was a call to violence, particularly in light of a recent alleged assassination attempt against the former President.

They publicly urged ABC, owned by Disney, to ‘take a stand’ against Kimmel and cancel his show. The FCC’s decision to review ABC’s license, an unusual move triggered by complaints about program content, has raised concerns about potential government interference in free speech and the boundaries of comedic expression. The agency, responsible for regulating US television broadcasting, typically reviews licenses on a periodic schedule, but the Trump’s direct request prompted an accelerated assessment.

This review encompasses not only ABC but also its parent company, Disney, and its associated television subsidiaries. The timing of the review is particularly sensitive, coinciding with the legal proceedings against the individual accused of attempting to harm the former President at a recent media event. The suspect has been formally charged with attempted assassination.

The White House, through Communications Director Steven Cheung, further escalated the situation by launching a personal attack on Kimmel, labeling him a ‘shit human’ for refusing to apologize and instead ‘doubling down’ on the joke. This aggressive rhetoric underscores the deep-seated animosity between the former President and the comedian, who has frequently been a target of Trump’s criticism. Kimmel, however, has remained defiant, dismissing the outrage as an overreaction to a harmless joke.

He clarified that the ‘expectant widow’ comment was a lighthearted jab at the age difference between himself, the former President, and the First Lady, noting that the former President is approaching 80 years old while the First Lady is significantly younger. He emphasized the comedic intent, stating it was a ‘very light roast joke. ’ This explanation has done little to appease the Trumps or their supporters, who continue to view the joke as deeply offensive and potentially dangerous.

The situation highlights the ongoing tension between political figures and satirists, and the delicate balance between freedom of speech and the responsibility to avoid inciting violence. Kimmel has previously faced scrutiny and a brief suspension from his show last year following government pressure related to comments he made about the former President’s ‘MAGA’ movement and its alleged exploitation of the assassination of an influencer.

This latest incident further solidifies Kimmel’s position as a central figure in the debate surrounding constitutionally protected speech and the limits of political satire in the current media landscape. The FCC’s review is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and its outcome could have significant implications for ABC and the future of late-night comedy





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