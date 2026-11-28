ASIO has identified Sydney businessman Zohair Hassib, 35, as the alleged organiser of the October 2024 firebombing of a kosher food business in Bondi under the guidance of Iran's Unit 11,000, with financial sanctions announced Friday.

ASIO has identified Sydney businessman turned Iranian operative Zohair Hassib, 35, as the alleged architect of the October 2024 terrorist firebombing of a kosher food business in Bondi.

The landmark investigation found the attack, which caused $1 million in damage, was organised under the guidance of Iran's covert foreign attack unit, Unit 11,000, a feared division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. Hassib is accused of being part of an Iranian government-backed network that committed antisemitic arson attacks. On Friday, Australia's foreign affairs department announced it had issued financial sanctions against Hassib over his role in the attack.

Also read Wong Admits Sanctions Enforcement Failures After Audit, Imposes New Iran Sanctions

ASIO Plans Pre-Christmas Terror Operations

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess also revealed Iranian spy and terror networks in Australia will be on the receiving end of activity before Christmas. We still have people in Australia who are both witting assets of the IRGC and people who are actually useful assets, but don't know who they're doing it for, he said in an interview. And both of those groups are subject to our investigations.

And in short order, we will be moving out of an abundance of caution and taking operational activity against them, Burgess said. He warned Hassib he remained a high-priority target despite his safe haven in Iran and ASIO would be over him like a rash if he returned to Australia.

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Burgess described Iran's campaign to incite antisemitism in Australia through arson attacks on the Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Bondi and the Adass Israel Synagogue, and possibly attacking other Jewish sites, in Melbourne in late 2024 as very effective. In terms of stoking fear in society, particularly for Jewish Australians and generating potentially a follow-on wave of antisemitic action, I'd call that a success, unfortunately, he said.

Iran Seeks To Spark Summer Of Antisemitism

A senior ASIO official, who can't be named under national security laws, said the arson attacks were part of a Unit 11,000 campaign to spark a summer of antisemitism in Australia as part of a proxy war between Iran and Israel. The official, a 20-year ASIO veteran, said Unit 11,000 sought not only to stoke community fear and division but to normalise anti-Israel sentiment in Australia.

I think what their intent would be is to pressure the Australian government to give a sense that there was a greater anger towards the state of Israel, he said. The official also revealed intelligence suggesting Iran may have directed other antisemitic attacks in Australia beyond the two arsons already attributed to Iran and that his team continues to track local Iranian regime assets.

Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice indicted three Iran-backed agents over a thwarted September terror attack on a British airforce base and a series of firebombings and other plots across Europe. Although Hassib is connected to the NSW underworld, ASIO has assessed that the alumnus of the Nabi Akram Islamic Centre in Sydney's west is likely ideologically aligned to, and motivated by, Iran's governing extremist Shia Islamist movement.

We continue to be concerned about his activities, the unnamed senior intelligence official said of Hassib. In contrast, ASIO's assessment is that underworld boss Kazem Hamad most likely ordered the synagogue firebombing in a mercenary transaction to secure ongoing protection from Iran-sponsored Shia militias in Iraq as he directed his Australian tobacco smuggling and drug trafficking empire. Hamad was jailed by Iraqi authorities at the start of this year.

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Burgess Defends ASIO Against Criticism

In his interview with this masthead, Burgess mounted his most robust public defence of his agency over unverified claims it may have failed to act on existing intelligence to prevent the December 2025 Bondi terror attack. In terms of Bondi, I would say we had no intelligence that was actionable. Of course, I can understand how people have a demand for answers, Burgess said.

I have a photo of the 15 victims in my notebook that reminds me of them and their families and friends who have a right to demand answers and the hurt they're suffering, he said. Burgess also hit back at suggestions examined by the soon-to-be-finalised Royal Commission into antisemitism and attributed to ASIO's ex-chief and short-lived commission adviser Dennis Richardson that ASIO de-prioritised or under-resourced its investigations into Islamic extremism due to competing priorities, including foreign interference by China.

With respect to Dennis, it's not like it was when he was in charge of ASIO ... he's not been a director-general for a long time and he doesn't see the intelligence I see, Burgess said. So if he thinks we should be on one threat, actually he's just simply wrong.

There are many threats we have to deal with, concurrent politically motivated violence, terrorism, nation state threats to life, espionage by many countries and foreign interference, which includes coerced repatriations and threatening intimidating behaviour against Australian citizens. Iran's involvement in the two firebombings in Sydney and Melbourne was broadly detailed in August 2025, when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expelled Iran's ambassador to Australia.

But the role of Zohair Hassib in the Bondi attack that Burgess said lit the flame of antisemitism across Australia has not before been reported in detail. Only two images of 35-year-old Hassib exist online. In one undated photo, from his Instagram page, he is perched on a rock ledge overlooking what appears to be the Sydney ocean, dressed in black.

He also appears in a February 2019 video posted by Australia's Noor Al-Rasool Islamic pilgrimage tour organisation, which is run by his father.