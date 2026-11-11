Fed Set for Second Rate Rise as Inflation Hits 4 Percent

US consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, pushing annual inflation to around 4 percent and setting the Federal Reserve up for another rate increase in December.

The Federal Reserve appears set to deliver its second interest rate rise in this cycle, after US inflation beat expectations again. The first increase came in September.

The next question is whether the Fed moves by 25 or 50 basis points when it meets next month. President Donald Trump expects Kevin Warsh, his hand-picked chair of the US Federal Reserve Board, to deliver the rate cuts he has repeatedly demanded. That expectation looks set to be disappointed again. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday that consumer prices rose 0.4 per cent in October.

Also read US Stocks Fall on Higher-Than-Expected Inflation, Fed Rate Hike Concerns Rise

Annual calculations are muddied because a government shutdown meant no data was collected in October last year, but most estimates put the annual inflation rate at 4 per cent. Core inflation in October was 0.3 per cent, with the annual core rate at 2.8 per cent. Core figures exclude energy and food, stripping out the direct effects of the war in the Middle East on oil and fuel costs. That is well above the Fed target of 2 per cent.

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Inflation is also spreading across the US economy. Economists cite Trump tariffs and the indirect effects of higher oil and refined product prices, which are raising transport costs that now feed into goods and services prices. The inflation rate rose even though oil prices were mostly flat throughout October. The likely explanation is the delayed impact of higher gasoline and diesel prices, which are now flowing through the economy and into consumer prices.

Fed Debates Rate Rise Size

Fed officials are divided over whether the next move should be a 25 basis point or 50 basis point increase. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor and Trump appointee, said in London on Tuesday that a half-percentage point rise might be needed if the monthly inflation rate comes in above 0.3 per cent. Waller argued a conventional 25 basis point rise would do little to convince markets the Fed is serious about tackling inflation.

Lorie Logan, the Dallas Fed president, said the Fed needed to make at least two more 25 basis point rises and may need to move faster. Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid said the central bank current stance was fairly accommodative. Another Fed governor, Michelle Bowman, indicated she would also support another rate rise. Markets reacted immediately, pricing in a 100 per cent probability of a 25 basis point rise in December.

Bond yields climbed and the sharemarket fell. Two-year Treasury yields jumped 19 basis points, the biggest one-day rise since Trump Liberation Day tariffs were announced in April last year. The 10-year yield rose 15 basis points to 5.01 per cent. Consumer prices remain under pressure even as oil eases, because refined fuel costs have not fallen as quickly.

Oil has dropped back this month to around $US92 a barrel, and gasoline prices are sliding, but at $US3.98 a gallon they remain about 30 per cent higher than a year ago. Diesel prices are still 65 per cent higher than a year ago. Oil flows from the Middle East have been restored to close to pre-war levels, though with far higher transport and insurance costs.

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Oil has also fallen because Trump keeps saying a negotiated end to the war is within reach. With the US midterm elections out of the way, the administration may find it easier to accede to some of Iran demands. Even if the wars ended soon, refined product prices are unlikely to subside as quickly as crude. The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have significantly damaged refinery capacity.

Volumes would still take well into next year to recover, so higher transport costs for goods and food will keep pushing up grocery and goods prices. Tariffs are another contributor to inflation, with a stop-start history. Courts have consistently ruled them illegal, and the Trump administration is continuing efforts to reimpose them using new legislative headings. Toy prices were 9 per cent higher than a year ago.

Politics And Economic Outlook

Auto parts and repairs prices were up 0.6 per cent in October. The artificial intelligence boom is also pushing up semiconductor prices, impacting computers, smartphones and other devices as well as electricity prices. The result of the midterms, a Democrat majority in both chambers of Congress, will help the Fed if it starts more aggressively raising rates. That might infuriate a president who wanted Warsh to deliver lower rates, but there is little he can do.

Trump has tried unsuccessfully to remove former Fed chair Jerome Powell from the board, threatening to prosecute him for cost overruns in renovations of the Fed Washington headquarters. Even if he could sack Cook, or Powell retired before his term ends in January 2028, Democrats are most unlikely to approve a new Trump nomination to the board. Other Fed governors are now less likely to feel intimidated by potential administration responses to votes in favour of rate rises.

The Congressional Budget Office released its summary showing the Trump administration presided over a deficit of $US2 trillion ($2.9 trillion), or 6.2 per cent of GDP. That is a significant increase from the $US1.8 trillion (5.8 per cent of GDP) deficit in fiscal 2025.