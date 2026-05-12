Federal Budget Introduces CGT Reforms to Address Housing Inequality and Investment Efficiency

The federal government’s latest budget proposes significant changes to capital gains tax, aiming to reduce housing inequality and improve investment efficiency. The repeal of the 50% CGT discount is expected to impact stock investors but may encourage diversification beyond real estate.

Investors in the stock market are facing significant challenges due to the impact of inflation under the current capital gains tax (CGT) framework, as highlighted by the recent federal budget .

The long-anticipated reform includes the elimination of the flat 50% CGT discount on investments, a move positioned as a means to address generational housing inequality. However, the budget also underscored the potential for redirecting investment flows from existing properties into stocks and newly constructed properties. According to the budget documents, these reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax are anticipated to enhance investment efficiency by ensuring decisions are driven by economic factors rather than tax avoidance strategies.

One of the vocal critics of the CGT changes is Liam Walsh, a private investor with a substantial portfolio comprising high-growth shares valued at approximately $3 million. Walsh primarily relies on capital growth for his income and has expressed concerns about the impact of the reforms on his financial situation. While acknowledging the personal financial setback, Walsh has lend his support to the policy, stating, 'I think it's a really good policy.

It sucks for me because I'm going to lose money.

' His perspective reflects a broader sentiment among younger investors who have turned to the share market due to barriers in the housing market. Despite their individual losses, many recognize the overarching need for policy adjustments to balance investment incentives across different asset classes. Data presented in the budget indicates that investors in the Australian share market have historically been undercompensated for inflationary pressures under the existing CGT settings.

Devika Shivadekar, an economist at RSM Australia, emphasized that the changes to CGT will encourage individuals to explore alternative wealth-building strategies beyond real estate investments. She noted that Australia's longstanding preference for property investment has contributed to widening wealth disparities. While the CGT reforms may initially disadvantage share investors, they are expected to foster a more diversified investment landscape, potentially reducing reliance on property as the primary wealth accumulation tool.

The broader economic implications of these reforms are complex, but their intent to promote more equitable investment practices is evident





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