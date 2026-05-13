Federal Court Finds Coles' Down Down Program Misleading

The Down Down program implemented by supermarket giant Coles was found to have misled consumers by falsely asserting price reductions under cases where the actual price was the same or even higher than the previous one. This ruling finds that the price increase was used to mask the promotion's actual intention, misleading consumers into believing that the product was cheaper.

The Federal Court has agreed that Coles ' Down Down program, designed to enhance price negotiations, was misleading due to consumers being unaware of the complex nature of the discounts.

According to the ruling by Justice Michael O'Bryan, the Down Down program could have manifested as a genuine discount in cases where the product's price increased marginally compared to its previous price. However, when considering cases where the price was the same or higher than the previous one, his court agreed that it was misleading, as it 'asserted an illusory price reduction'





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Down Down Program Coles Misleading Illusory Discount Australian Competition And Consumer Commission Federal Court Price Increase Promotional Traps Competition Law Marketing Inflation

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