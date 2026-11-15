Federal Court Invalidates Lorella Springs Tourism Permit

Lorella Springs Wilderness Park tourism permit has been ruled invalid by the Federal Court. Native title holders claim victory as the Pastoral Land Board must reassess the application. The site remains closed to general tourists.

The Federal Court has officially ruled that the tourism permit for Lorella Springs Wilderness Park is invalid, bringing a significant legal conclusion to a dispute that has spanned nearly two decades. The decision, delivered by Justice Natalie Charlesworth, orders the Pastoral Land Board to reassess the application according to law, effectively halting general commercial tourism at the massive 400,000-hectare outback cattle station. This ruling marks a pivotal moment for the Northern Territory's pastoral and native title landscape, impacting the owners, Marie and Rhett Walker, and the Indigenous groups who hold native title rights to the land.

Lorella Springs, located approximately 1,000 kilometres from Darwin and covering an area 2.5 times the size of London, has been closed to the general public since January 2023. Prior to this closure, the property operated as a major tourist destination, offering accommodation, a bar, fishing, swimming, and helicopter tours. However, since the start of 2023, access has been restricted to a select number of guided tours, leaving the business in a state of limbo while legal challenges regarding the validity of its operating permit are resolved.

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Legal Basis for Permit Cancellation

Justice Charlesworth determined that the Pastoral Land Board exceeded its jurisdiction when it approved a permit covering approximately 60,000 hectares, a figure that far exceeded the area originally applied for. The court also found that the board failed to conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assessment of the entire area and did not comply with its obligation to afford procedural fairness to native title holders. These procedural failures were the primary reasons the permit was declared invalid, although the court did uphold the associated water licence, finding no evidence that the extracted water volume would impact native title holders' ability to take water.

Native Title Holders Challenge Details

The Northern Land Council, representing Burdal Riley, Murrungun Wunubari, and Mambali Walangara native title holders, challenged the Northern Territory government's decision to grant the farm tourism operations permit and water licence in 2025. The native title claimants argued that the tourism activities involved the observation of Aboriginal cultural works and activities, which they claimed was not covered under the farm tourism exemptions. They further asserted that the government's decision-making process was unreasonable and irrational for failing to consider the presence of threatened species and other critical environmental issues. Justice Charlesworth rejected these specific arguments, ruling that the activities offered did fall within the legal definition of farm tourism and were not primarily focused on observing Aboriginal cultural works.

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Precedent for Pastoral Land Tourism

This case represents the first time a court has been forced to consider section 24GB of the Native Title Act in this specific context. The section allows certain activities, such as farm tourism or running cattle, to proceed on pastoral land without agreement from native title holders, while explicitly ruling out other types of tourism that involve observing Aboriginal activities or cultural works. Justice Charlesworth noted the public interest in resolving this issue, given the likelihood it may arise again across the large swathes of pastoral leases in the Northern Territory and South Australia. While the court rejected the argument that the permit was invalid due to cultural observation concerns, it acknowledged the hurt and distress felt by native title holders regarding the potential impact on sacred sites.

Future Steps and Property Status

With the permit set aside, the Pastoral Land Board is now ordered to reassess the application according to law, meaning a new permit could potentially be issued in the future. The native title holders have described the outcome as a hard-fought win, emphasizing that protecting sacred sites is essential for protecting culture. A spokesperson for the NT government stated they will take time to carefully consider the Federal Court's decision, while the property owners have yet to announce plans for reopening. Lorella Springs continues to serve as a critical case study for balancing pastoral interests, tourism development, and Indigenous rights in Australia's outback regions.