Federal Government Introduces Mandatory Wine Grape Code of Conduct to Enhance Industry Transparency

The Australian federal government has released details of a new mandatory wine grape code of conduct, set to take effect in 2027. The code aims to improve transparency and fairness in agreements between grape growers and winemakers, requiring winemakers to publish payment terms and allowing growers to lodge anonymous complaints. While welcomed by industry representatives, concerns remain about the lack of support for aging growers and the delayed impact of the code on uncontracted growers.

The Australian federal government has unveiled the specifics of a new mandatory wine grape code of conduct , set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

This regulatory framework aims to enhance transparency and fairness in the wine industry, particularly in agreements between grape growers and winemakers. Under the new code, winemakers will be required to publish their payment terms and have their payment practices monitored by an independent body.

Additionally, growers will have the ability to lodge anonymous complaints against wine companies, providing a mechanism for addressing grievances without fear of reprisal. While industry representatives have generally welcomed the code, concerns remain about the lack of support for aging growers who may struggle to diversify, exit the industry, or manage oversupply issues. South Australian grape grower Jason Perrin emphasized the importance of early pricing transparency, noting that unpredictable price fluctuations have led to financial hardships for growers.

Perrin cited an example where a winery initially set prices in November, only to slash them significantly in December and January, leaving growers who had already made financial commitments—such as leasing expensive water—in dire straits. Without early and binding price offers, growers are forced to make decisions based on uncertain information, exacerbating existing challenges like low water allocations and rising lease costs.

The federal government has stated that the code will ensure more transparent and binding agreements between growers and winemakers, with winemakers required to make earlier, public offers for each grape variety they seek under contract. However, industry leaders like Chris Dent, chair of Murray Valley Winegrowers in Victoria, have tempered expectations about the immediate impact of the code.

Dent noted that the code’s January 1, 2027, implementation date means it will miss key timing windows for the next vintage, delaying its full benefits until the 2028 vintage. While dispute resolution mechanisms may provide some relief, Dent pointed out that most Sunraysia grape growers—who operate without contracts—will not immediately benefit from the code. Only about 40% of growers in the Murray Valley are on long-term contracts, meaning the advantages will initially be limited to those already in contractual agreements.

Over time, uncontracted growers may see benefits once they secure buyers and enter contracts, but the immediate impact will be modest. The challenges facing the wine industry extend beyond grower-winemaker relationships. Structural issues such as oversupply, aging infrastructure, and financial instability among growers continue to pose significant hurdles. The new code represents a step toward addressing some of these issues, but industry stakeholders argue that more comprehensive support measures are needed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector





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