Federal Government Investigation Finds No Breach of National Environmental Laws in Central Queensland Coal Mine Land Clearing

The federal government has found that a central Queensland coal mine accused of illegally clearing vegetation did not breach national environmental laws. The investigation found that the mine did not breach any laws as the clearance sought by the project's previous owners was still valid.

It's been estimated that around 200 hectares of land was cleared last year. The federal government has investigated land clearing activities last year for a new mine in central Queensland.

It found the company did not breach national environmental laws, as clearance sought by the project's previous owners was still valid. A conservation group has criticised the decision, as FOI documents show government officials had told the mine it would need fresh approvals. The federal government has found that a central Queensland coal mine accused of illegally clearing vegetation did not breach national environmental laws.

The mine was found not to have breached any laws as the clearing was within the guidelines of a 'Not a Controlled Action (NCA) if undertaken in a Particular Manner (PM)' decision. Despite the finding, publicly available documents released under the Freedom of Information Act showed correspondence from the DCCEEW to Magnetic South's legal team, advising the company it should seek fresh approvals.

The conservation group has questioned whether an old NCA-PM can be active years later and transferred between multiple companies





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Central Queensland Coal Mine Land Clearing National Environmental Laws EPBC Act Not A Controlled Action (NCA) Freedom Of Information Act Central Queensland Coordinator QCC Lock The Gate Alliance Zhanae Dodd Traditional Owners Grey Areas Stronger Requirements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland government backs Brisbane River zip-line proposal with $2 million in fundingA Queensland developer has proposed to build a wheelchair-accessible zip-line to cross the Brisbane River from Kangaroo Point to the City Botanic Gardens.

Read more »

Cancellation 'disaster' for business that expected Inland Rail for 25 yearsRegional communities from Queensland to Victoria react after the major federal rail project was axed overnight.

Read more »

Federal Government Grants Environmental Approval for Brisbane 2032 Olympic StadiumThe federal government has approved the environmental assessment for the proposed Olympic stadium at Victoria Park, exempting it from further scrutiny under national environmental law. However, heritage protection concerns remain under review as the project advances toward the 2032 Brisbane Games.

Read more »

Australian Government Navigates Economic Tension Ahead of Federal BudgetTreasurer Jim Chalmers aims to reduce budget deficits to mitigate inflation concerns and address friction with the Reserve Bank of Australia over government spending.

Read more »