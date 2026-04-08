Federal Government Stalls on Funding to Combat Sea Urchin Invasion

The federal government has acknowledged the threat posed by the long-spined sea urchin but has declined to commit new funding to address its destructive spread, drawing criticism from stakeholders who say urgent action is needed.

A recent report has highlighted the urgent need for funding to combat the escalating spread of the long-spined sea urchin, a marine invasive species wreaking havoc on delicate reef ecosystems along the coastlines of Victoria and Tasmania.

The primary driver behind this ecological disaster is the warming of ocean waters due to climate change, which has facilitated a dramatic population explosion of these urchins, allowing them to expand their range significantly from their native New South Wales. These voracious creatures, scientifically known as Centrostephanus rodgersii, are rapidly consuming kelp forests, outcompeting other marine species for food, and transforming vibrant underwater habitats into desolate 'urchin barrens' that resemble lunar landscapes. This destructive process not only devastates marine biodiversity but also poses a significant threat to the economic viability of coastal communities that depend on healthy reef systems for tourism and fisheries.\The initial findings of a 2023 Senate inquiry, aimed at addressing this crisis, proposed a substantial investment of $55 million over five years to mitigate the spread of the sea urchins. The recommendations included reef rehabilitation efforts, the expansion of a commercial sea urchin fishery, and support for First Nations groups. However, the federal government's response to the inquiry, released recently, has been met with disappointment from key stakeholders. While the government acknowledged the severity of the problem and the role of climate change in exacerbating it, it has failed to commit any new funding to address the issue. Instead, the government stated that it had already invested significantly in existing research and business initiatives related to sea urchins, citing funding of over $12 million towards various projects, including monitoring and kelp forest restoration efforts. This lack of decisive action has drawn criticism from the inquiry's chair, Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson, who emphasizes the urgency of the situation and the devastating impact of inaction.\The economic implications of the sea urchin crisis are substantial. The report underscores the potential of developing a sustainable commercial fishery for sea urchins, which could create employment opportunities and generate revenue for affected communities. Sea urchin roe, a delicacy in many markets, can fetch prices between $200 and $400 per kilogram domestically. Investment in processing facilities could further catalyze the industry, allowing for increased harvesting of urchins and reducing their impact on the reef ecosystems. Marine ecologist Stefan Andrews, co-founder of the Great Southern Reef Foundation, emphasizes the need for government investment to support the growth of this industry. He highlights that a relatively small investment in processing infrastructure could lead to a self-sustaining industry that benefits both the environment and the local economy. The government's current stance, which prioritizes existing initiatives over new funding, is seen as a missed opportunity to address the crisis effectively and protect the valuable marine resources and coastal communities that are at risk





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Sea Urchins Climate Change Reef Ecosystems Funding Fisheries

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