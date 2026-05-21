Federal Government Unveils $7.2 Million Package for More Diphtheria Vaccines

The federal government has unveiled a multi-million dollar package for more diphtheria vaccines and the workforce to deliver them, as it seeks to quell the largest outbreak of the disease since records began. The package includes money for a surge workforce to administer booster vaccinations and treatments, as well as procuring additional vaccines and antibiotics. Health authorities consider vaccination one of the best ways to prevent diphtheria, with a consistent schedule of primary doses and booster shots.

The government has unveiled $7.2 million toward more vaccines and health workers to deliver them. The federal government has unveiled a $7.2 million package for more diphtheria vaccines, as it tries to stem the spread of the disease.

Once considered almost eradicated, there have now been about 230 cases of diphtheria reported so far this year across Australia with a likely diphtheria-related death, which would be the first fatality from the disease in almost a decade. The majority of the cases are in the Northern Territory but the outbreak is also spreading across Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland.

The $7.2 million package will include money for the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre for a surge workforce to administer booster vaccinations and treatments, as well as procuring additional vaccines and antibiotics. Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said while the package was primarily for the Northern Territory, he would be writing to other affected states to see if they also needed Commonwealth support.

Diphtheria is a life-threatening and highly contagious bacterial infection that is treated with antibiotics, and can affect the nose, throat and airways or the skin. Health authorities consider vaccination one of the best ways to prevent diphtheria, with a consistent schedule of primary doses and booster shots. The support package is aimed at boosting waning vaccination rates, with routine childhood immunisation coverage – which includes the diphtheria vaccine – falling to its lowest level in five years in 2025





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Diphtheria Vaccines Health Workers Package Support Package Health Authorities Chronic Disease Management Immunization

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