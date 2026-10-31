Federal judge bars Justice Department from threatening election workers over ballot processing

A federal judge issued an order late Friday blocking the Justice Department from coercing election workers to stop counting ballots or segregate disputed ballots, after an appeals court rejected a similar request in California.

A federal judge has barred the justice department from threatening or coercing election workers to stop processing ballots. The order was issued late Friday and also bars the justice department from demanding local election officials segregate or not count ballots that the federal government deems may have been cast by ineligible voters.

The ruling marks another blow to the Trump administration's efforts to assert control over local elections. It comes after a federal appeals court on Friday rejected the justice department's request for California to set aside disputed ballots received in the midterm election. The administration has alleged California sent ballots to about 20,000 people who may not be US citizens. It wants the state to set those ballots aside and not count them until citizenship can be verified.

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Appeals Court Rejects Ballot Segregation

California officials say the list is highly unreliable and most likely includes many people who are US citizens. A district court judge forcefully denied that request on Wednesday and warned that the justice department's demands could disenfranchise citizens.

The ninth circuit court of appeals panel then wrote in its 2-1 ruling: As the district court found, and we discern no clear error, there is no feasible way to identify and segregate the ballots of specific individuals without potentially catastrophic effects on the entire system. The majority opinion was authored by Judge Mark J Bennett, who was appointed by Donald Trump, and Judge Gabriel P Sanchez, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden.

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A justice department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling. But in a statement about the sweeping efforts to root out noncitizen voting, the department said: Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting. Enforcing that law is not an agenda item. It is the Department's job.

Officials Warn Against Legal Threats

Millions of people have already voted in California in the midterm election that concludes on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been processed. Elections officials have said that processed votes can't be matched back to the voters who submitted them. The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, Bill Essayli, has warned: Any election official who knowingly processes the ballot of a noncitizen is opening themselves to legal jeopardy.

The new order seeks to prevent that threat from being used to stop the counting of ballots.