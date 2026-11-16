Helen Haines Discharged From Hospital Four Weeks After Wangaratta Crash That Took Both Legs

Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines has been discharged from Melbourne's Alfred hospital in a stable condition, four weeks after an alleged targeted attack outside her Wangaratta office that resulted in the amputation of both her legs.

Federal MP for Indi Helen Haines has been discharged from hospital four weeks after she was repeatedly struck by a four-wheel-drive outside her Wangaratta electorate office, an alleged targeted attack that resulted in the amputation of both her legs.

The 65-year-old independent member for the north-east Victorian electorate was struck outside her office on October 19. She had been fighting for life after the collision and spent four weeks recovering at Melbourne's Alfred hospital. The Alfred confirmed on Monday that Haines had been discharged in a stable condition. In her first public statement since leaving hospital, Haines confirmed she had entered the next stage of her recovery but would remain in Melbourne for the foreseeable future.

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She said: This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage. I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across Indi, throughout Australia and around the world. They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing.

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Charges Against Accused Brendan Nugent

The discharge marks a significant milestone in what is expected to be a lengthy recovery for the former nurse and rural health researcher. Haines was unloading the boot of her own car after attending an event in Mansfield when she was struck and pinned between two vehicles on October 19. Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the Commonwealth offence of causing harm to a public official.

Police allege the attack was deliberate and targeted. Nugent remains in custody and has not entered a plea. His case is scheduled to return to Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on February 4. Haines has represented Indi since 2019 and was re-elected for a third term in May last year.

She had been in serious but stable condition since October 23, after her status was downgraded from critical earlier in the week. Days after the attack, her husband Phil Haines described her as a fighter. He said she was determined to recover with the support of her family and highlighted her mental strength and determination. He described her as a fighter with a huge heart and sharp intellect, noting her intense desire to learn and synthesize information.

Electorate Offices Resume Limited Services

He said her compassionate and caring nature remained intact despite the physical trauma. Her electorate offices in Wangaratta and Wodonga reopened late last month and continue to provide services to constituents. Staff are operating the offices three days a week, from Tuesday to Thursday, with assistance available by email outside those hours. Haines remains on leave from federal parliament until at least the end of the parliamentary year.

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She had been granted leave until November 26, the final scheduled sitting day of the year, and the Albanese government has pledged to accommodate her recovery for as long as necessary. The incident prompted an extraordinary outpouring of sympathy across the political divide and renewed concerns about the safety of elected representatives. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led tributes to Haines during a special session of federal parliament convened in her wake.

Parliamentary Tributes And Fundraising Appeal

Parliament paid tribute to Haines when it resumed in October, with fellow independent Zali Steggall placing an orange cardboard cockatoo on her empty seat in the House of Representatives. Members from all sides offered messages of solidarity and support. An orange cockatoo, Haines' campaign symbol, occupied her empty seat in the House of Representatives last month. A fundraising appeal for Save the Children, nominated by Haines' family in lieu of flowers, has raised more than $1.4 million.

Haines said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians. I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians in the form of donations to Save the Children and I look forward to working with them in due course on applying these funds to improve the lives of children, she said. No specific date has been announced for Haines to return to parliamentary or constituency duties. The focus remains entirely on her medical rehabilitation and long-term recovery from the amputation.

Future Return To Public Service Dependent

Her return to the workforce and public service will likely depend on her ongoing progress and the level of support available to her.