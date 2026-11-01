Federal Member for Perth Patrick Gorman has become one of the first Labor MPs to publicly oppose Woodside's Browse to North West Shelf offshore drilling proposal, citing the need to protect Scott Reef and its marine wildlife. The proposal remains under state and federal environmental review.

Federal Member for Perth Patrick Gorman has become one of the first Labor Party MPs to publicly voice opposition to an offshore drilling proposal submitted by oil and gas giant Woodside.

Gorman Questions Browse To North West Shelf Project

The proposal is the Browse to North West Shelf Project, a development that would send gas from the Browse offshore field to the North West Shelf facility for processing. The stance was revealed in an email leaked to this masthead. In the email, Gorman stated he had previously engaged in extensive conversations with Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt regarding the proposed Browse to North West Shelf Project.

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He said he had outlined not only his own view, but the view of his community on the importance of protecting Scott Reef. The comment came in response to a constituent who wrote to Gorman and copied in Watt. The constituent said they were very concerned about the serious impacts that Woodside's plans would have on Australia's marine wildlife, particularly green sea turtles and pygmy blue whales.

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The constituent urged Gorman to speak to decision makers to reject the Browse offshore gas field development and safeguard the future of Scott Reef. In his reply, Gorman acknowledged how fortunate Australians are to have the unique marine ecosystem of Scott Reef in their care. He also said he was pleased that Woodside are required to cut emissions and get to net zero carbon pollution by 2050, as a result of laws he voted for.

When asked about the email and his stance on the Browse proposal, Gorman said that any proposal that could put Western Australia's unique marine ecosystem at risk would rightly be scrutinised by himself and others. Gorman added that he speaks to Minister Watt and his federal colleagues on a regular basis.

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He said it is his job as the member for Perth to ensure that his colleagues know the views of the community he represents, and that he takes that responsibility seriously. He also said the Perth community and he care about their environment and climate, a message he takes to Canberra every single sitting week. In the 2025 Federal Election, the electorate of Perth recorded one of the highest first preference votes for the Greens nationally.

The Greens have staunchly opposed Woodside's operations. While Gorman is the first Labor MP whose opposition to the Browse proposal has been made public, other Labor MPs have also indicated they are against the plans. Back in 2023, Federal Fremantle MP Josh Wilson and Federal Member for Swan Zaneta Mascarenhas, alongside several others, posed for a photo with environmental activists and experts. In the photo, Mascarenhas held up a sign calling Woodside's Burrup Hub Australia's biggest fossil fuel threat.

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This year, Wilson was also photographed wearing a Fremantle Dockers guernsey with the Woodside logo, the club's major sponsor, blacked out. Burrup Hub is inclusive of the Browse and Scarborough offshore gas fields, the North West Shelf and Pluto LNG facilities. If approved, gas from Browse would be sent to the North West Shelf facility for processing. The Browse development proposal remains under both state and federal environmental reviews.

The North West Shelf facility was recently given federal approval to continue operating until 2070.