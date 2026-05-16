Federal Politics News: Treasurer Concedes Stafford To Labor, By-Election Reflects Miles' Leadership, Five Men Charged For Extreme Material Online

News coverage of federal politics, including statements from the prime minister, treasurer, chief ABC analyst, and former premier Miles, as well as tallies for the by-election in the marginal electorate of Stafford. Also discussed are the results of polling and the investigation by the Australian federal police regarding the alleged distribution of extremist material online.

Some federal politics for you: The prime minister is in Melbourne today and has a press conference at the same time as his treasurer speaking on television.

The treasurer has conceded the inner-northern Brisbane seat of Stafford to Labor after a tight by-election race but acknowledged the Liberal National Party candidate as unlikely to win. Polls closed at 6pm, with more than 14,000 people casting ballots on the day. The by-election was widely seen as a test of former premier Miles’ leadership and was called after the sudden death of former independent MP Jimmy Sullivan.

Polls show Labor likely to retain Stafford despite a 4.1% swing against them. Five men have been charged by the Australian federal police for alleged access and distribution of extremist material online. Explore more on these topics: byelection, federal treasurer, federal police, extremist material, Labor Party, prime ministe





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Federal News Federal Politics Treasurer Prime Minister Stafford Voting Extreme Material Investigation Five Men Charged Labor Party

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