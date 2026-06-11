Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers on One Nation's Surge, Housing Tax Reforms, and Fuel Excise Relief

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers discusses One Nation's surge in popularity, the government's housing tax reforms, and the temporary cut to the fuel excise. He also criticizes One Nation for voting against working people's best interests and defends the government's stance on housing tax reforms.

The Federal Treasurer, Jim Chalmers , has addressed One Nation 's surge in popularity, stating that Pauline Hanson 's party is capitalizing on Australians feeling disconnected due to economic pressure .

He also criticized One Nation for voting against working people's best interests. Meanwhile, the government's housing tax reforms have been defended by Mr. Chalmers, who argued that Opposition Leader Angus Taylor does not understand the issues facing young people trying to get into the market. The government's temporary cut to the fuel excise is due to expire at the end of the month, but no decision has been made on further relief at the petrol bowser.

A two-day Senate inquiry will scrutinize the government's proposed changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount





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One Nation Jim Chalmers Pauline Hanson Economic Pressure Disconnection Cost-Of-Living Relief Measures Right-Wing Parties Gina Rinehart Working Australians Housing Tax Reforms Angus Taylor Fuel Excise Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Discount Iran War Cost-Of-Living Pressures

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