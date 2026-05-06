Federation Square Bans Socceroos World Cup Screenings, Sparking Outrage Among Fans

Melbourne’s Federation Square will not show Socceroos matches during the FIFA World Cup, citing past fan misconduct. Former player Craig Foster and fans have condemned the decision, calling it absurd and a missed opportunity for national unity.

Melbourne’s iconic Federation Square has sparked outrage among football fans and pundits after announcing it will not host screenings of the Socceroos matches during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The decision, attributed to past incidents of fan misconduct, has drawn sharp criticism from former Socceroo Craig Foster, who called it “ridiculous” and “absurd. ” Foster emphasized the unifying power of the World Cup, stating that it brings Australians together in large numbers, often enduring harsh conditions to support their national teams.

He urged authorities, including the Victorian Parliament and Melbourne City Council, to reverse the decision, highlighting the success of the 2023 Women’s World Cup screenings, which were incident-free and celebrated nationwide. Venue management cited damage and disruptive behavior during the 2022 World Cup, including flare incidents that required fire brigade intervention, as reasons for the ban.

However, fans and commentators argue that the decision unfairly penalizes the broader football community for the actions of a few. Vince Rugari, a sports reporter, suggested the decision might be overturned, while Ray Gatt called for fans to voice their disapproval. Max Rushden labeled the move a “sh*t decision,” reflecting the widespread frustration.

Despite the ban, alternative viewing sites will be available in Melbourne, though none are expected to accommodate the same massive crowds as Federation Square, which previously hosted up to 10,000 spectators





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