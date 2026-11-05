Andorra goalkeeper Owono speaks of huge pain after collision death of Tenerife forward De Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has made his first public statement since a collision led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus De Miguel, as police investigate the incident and clubs postpone matches.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono said he is living through the hardest days of his life after a collision led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus De Miguel.

De Miguel, 30, died on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest following the mid-pitch collision during Monday afternoon's Spanish second division match. Owono, 25, raced out of his goal and crashed into De Miguel in added time at the end of the game. De Miguel was treated on the field for five minutes before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

Also read CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel dies after horrific on-field collision

Guardian Lives Through Hardest Days

He was taken to hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife but never regained consciousness and died on Tuesday morning. Tenerife had reported that medics were able to recover a pulse in the ambulance before he was admitted to intensive care. These are the most difficult days of my life, Owono said in a statement released by FC Andorra. I find it hard to find the words and very difficult to assimilate what has happened.

I feel a huge pain, the loss of Jesus. I am thinking about him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know there will be many questions to address and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect, Owono added. But right now, sincerely, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain that we are going through.

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Rest in peace, Jesus. Owono had been immediately red-carded after the collision. He deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting murderer on his posts. Andorra said they were offering psychological support to anyone at the club who needed it after De Miguel's death.

Police Open Investigation Into Collision

The homicide division of the Spanish national police opened an investigation, which is standard procedure in Spain whenever there is a death not by natural causes. Santa Cruz de Tenerife's chief prosecutor, Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui, told the Spanish news agency EFE that criminal proceedings against the goalkeeper were very unlikely. The investigation will focus on the events that preceded De Miguel's death, including the attention he received after medics sprinted on to the pitch.

We can't say if they acted correctly or incorrectly, but we can demand that all the emergency procedures follow international standards of correct practice, Elvira Gonzalez, the president of Spain's Association of Nurses, Emergency Medics and Caregivers, told the Associated Press. There is contradictory information. The first thing we need to know is where and when he supposedly recovered a pulse. The first minutes are critical.

You can only move a person once a pulse is restored, Gonzalez said. Tenerife's majority shareholder, Rayco Garcia, told Cadena Ser radio: There are those who say that the impact caused his death, and that later they were able to stabilise him artificially even though it was very difficult to bring him back. I prefer to wait for the autopsy and then we can take steps.

Nurse Demands Emergency Procedure Review

I would like to see the results of the investigation to know if there is something to ensure this doesn't happen again, something that could have prevented this tragedy, Garcia said. Andorra's statement said the club remained deeply affected by De Miguel's death and demanded the greatest respect and sensibility.

Owono had earlier been defended by his teammate Lautaro Spatz, who wrote on social media: I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper and friend, who is deeply affected by what has happened. Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone.

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In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences, Spatz added. He also sent his condolences to De Miguel's family and Tenerife. The Equatoguinean Football Federation expressed its support, saying that Owono, who has 47 caps for the country, was going through a situation of profound sorrow and grief. The president of the African country's federation, Venancio Tomas Micha, wrote a letter of condolence following De Miguel's death.

I feel compelled to convey all our solidarity and support at this time to our player Jesus Lazaro Owono, Tomas Micha wrote. We know that, as the involuntary protagonist of this tragic incident in the game, he is living through this situation with deep sorrow and distress.

Racist Abuse Targets Rival Player

From the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation, we offer him all our human and professional backing, fully aware of the harshness of this event, which no one in our sport ever wishes to witness, he added. Can Vidalet goalkeeper Michel Owono said on social media that he was receiving racist abuse, with people confusing him with the Andorra player. Andorra players observed a minute's silence on Wednesday before a voluntary training session, which Owono did not attend.

De Miguel, 30, was married and had an 18-month-old child, both of whom were in the stadium when the incident happened. Flowers have been left at the stadium by gate nine, his shirt number, and a minute's silence was held at the Canarian government building. De Miguel's body laid at the Tanatorio Santa Lastenia funeral parlour in Santa Cruz before being flown to the Spanish mainland on Wednesday afternoon.

Tenerife's players and staff will fly to Madrid on a charter on Thursday morning and go from there to the village of Navahermosa in Toledo province, where De Miguel's parents are from, for the funeral. A final homage will be held at Tenerife's Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium on Saturday evening. Tenerife plan to hold a tribute to De Miguel at the club's stadium on Saturday which supporters can attend, and are holding a six-day mourning period.

The club said the first team, board and staff will attend De Miguel's funeral. The Tenerife president, Felipe Minambres, had said they would need professional help. Earlier it was confirmed that Tenerife and Andorra's Spanish second division matches scheduled for the weekend would be postponed. After the tragic news of the death of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel, the game this Saturday November 7 at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium has been postponed, said Granada in a statement.

Mallorca said at times like this, respect and sensitivity in the face of a situation of profound grief must come first. The Spanish football federation postponed all Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches this week as a mark of respect following De Miguel's death. A minute of silence was held before Champions League matches on Tuesday in honour of the striker, with the same planned for the rest of the week's fixtures organised by UEFA.