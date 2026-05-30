Fernandez takes first MotoGP sprint win at Italian Grand Prix

Raul Fernandez secured his first MotoGP sprint win at the Italian Grand Prix, outpacing Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to take the top spot on the podium. The Aprilia rider showcased his pace and comfort with the bike, shooting past Marc Marquez and maintaining a significant lead throughout the race.

Spanish rider Raul Fernandez took the first MotoGP sprint race win of his career at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, the Aprilia rider scorching into the lead on the opening lap at Mugello on a historic day for the Italian manufacturer.

Riding for the Trackhouse Aprilia team, Fernandez, the 2025 Australian Grand Prix winner at Phillip Island, barged into the lead from second on the grid on the opening lap and was never headed, coming home 1.289 seconds ahead of Aprilia stablemate Jorge Martin to become the fifth different winner in seven sprints this season. Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, the winner of the most recent Grand Prix in Catalunya who had led after all three practice sessions at Mugello, came through from seventh on the grid to deny Aprilia a podium lockout, finishing 3.287secs from victory.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who set an all-time Mugello circuit lap record in qualifying (1min 43.921secs), finished fourth and goes into Sunday's Grand Prix with a 12-point series lead over teammate Martin. Fernandez shot past the fast-starting Ducati of Marc Marquez and led Martin by half a second after just three laps.

While Martin made his compatriot sweat when he narrowed the deficit to less than half a second with three laps to go, Fernandez immediately responded to stretch his advantage to eight-tenths of a second with a lap remaining, cruising to his maiden sprint win. Marquez fell to fifth, finishing nine seconds behind Fernandez, while Enea Bastianini (KTM) and Ducati's Franco Morbidelli were the only riders to crash out, both falling in separate incidents on lap five.

Australia's Jack Miller, who started 17th for Yamaha, finished in 16th place, 22.907secs adrift of Fernandez after 11 laps. The 23-lap Italian Grand Prix, round seven of MotoGP's 22-round 2026 season, will take place at 10pm (AEST) on Sunday





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Raul Fernandez Motogp Italian Grand Prix Jorge Martin Marco Bezzecchi Marc Marquez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mugello's Record-Breaking Speed and the Future of MotoGPThe 2023 and 2024 MotoGP seasons saw record top speeds of 366.1 km/h at Mugello, with Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro achieving the feat. The circuit, known for its high-speed nature, faces changes due to safety concerns as MotoGP switches to 850cc engines in 2027. Despite the reduction in engine capacity, Mugello will remain a signature track, with Ducati having dominated the Italian Grand Prix in recent years. The article highlights the last chance to see such extreme speeds at this iconic Tuscan circuit before regulations change.

Read more »

Pain is the spur: Rafael Nadal reveals chronic foot problem plagued careerRafael Nadal has said he spent most of his career willing himself to play through a chronic foot injury as he went on to win 22 grand slam titles

Read more »

Djokovic's Grand Slam Bid Exploded by Teenage Sensation Joao FonsecaNovak Djokovic's chance to win a 25th grand slam title was foiled by 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, who won an epic contest in five sets.

Read more »

Australia's Socceroos to welcome Italian player Volpato, who switched allegiance from Italy to Australia, to the World Cup squadAs a risk-free decision, defender Harry Souttar said his teammates were looking forward to finally meeting a player who the country has been trying to secure for years. Volpato's switch of allegiance from Italy to Australia has been officially approved by FIFA, paving the way for the 22-year-old to be named in Popovic's 26-man squad for the World Cup. Due to arrive in Los Angeles on Saturday, Popovic has flagged the possibility that Volpato, an attacking midfielder who plays for Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A, could make his debut in the Socceroos' friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday.

Read more »