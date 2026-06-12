Ferrari's Luce EV Features Swappable Battery Cells for Long-Term Upgradability

Ferrari introduces the Luce electric vehicle with a revolutionary battery design that allows internal cell replacement, ensuring long-term adaptability to future battery technologies. The 122 kWh pack is structurally integrated into the chassis, built in-house at Maranello, and backed by an eight-year warranty, emphasizing durability and performance.

Battery longevity represents a primary concern for prospective electric vehicle buyers, and Ferrari has engineered a solution with its new EV, the Luce . The vehicle features a 122 kWh battery pack operating on an 800 V electrical architecture, designed to allow cell replacement with future battery technologies.

While the chassis and battery housing are permanent structures, the internal modules are arranged in a grid that can be reconfigured, enabling upgrades over the vehicle's lifespan. Elena Ligabue, head of battery pack development at Ferrari, emphasized that the permanent housing accommodates evolving internal technology, stating that the grid is created by the modules themselves rather than being fixed.

This approach aligns with Ferrari's broader long-term ownership strategy, which includes a seven-year maintenance program across its range and an eight-year warranty on key electric components for the Luce. The ability to refresh the battery rather than replace it entirely supports this commitment to durability. The battery pack is assembled entirely in-house at Ferrari's dedicated 'e-building' facility in Maranello, reflecting the company's tradition of internal engine production to maintain quality control.

The pack uses large pouch-style cells selected for their favorable balance of energy and power, achieving a gravimetric energy density of approximately 305 Wh/kg. Cells are connected in series and grouped into modules of 14, each pair sharing a plate that manages both cooling and the swelling that occurs during charging and discharging cycles. The total configuration comprises 15 modules-13 mounted in the floor and two located under the rear seats. This structural integration is fundamental to the Luce's design.

The battery's aluminum plates contribute to the chassis load path, creating a seamless fusion between the battery pack and the vehicle's structural framework. Each module incorporates its own controller, monitoring temperature every second and voltage every millisecond to maintain cell balance and consistent performance as the battery ages. This meticulous engineering, particularly the swappable-cell concept, offers significant long-term value for owners who intend to keep their Luce for many years, addressing EV battery degradation concerns through adaptable, future-proof technology.

Ferrari's approach combines performance with sustainability and longevity. By designing a replaceable-module system, the company mitigates the common issue of battery obsolescence, allowing owners to benefit from advancements in energy storage without replacing the entire pack. The in-house production ensures rigorous quality standards, while the structural battery design enhances both rigidity and safety. The inclusion of advanced battery management systems further optimizes performance and lifespan.

This holistic strategy positions the Luce not only as a high-performance electric grand tourer but also as a forward-thinking solution to EV ownership challenges, reinforcing Ferrari's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the electric era





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Ferrari Luce Electric Vehicle Battery Technology Swappable Cells 800V Architecture In-House Production Battery Management EV Longevity Modular Battery

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