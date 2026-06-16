Fevola Calls for Experienced Coach, Praises Fraser's Impact at Carlton

Brendan Fevola urges the Carlton Football Club to appoint an experienced senior coach like John Longmire, while lauding caretaker Josh Fraser for revitalising the team with an attacking game plan and re-energising captain Patrick Cripps.

Former Carlton star Brendan Fevola has weighed in on the Blues' coaching search, advocating for an experienced senior coach to lead the club. Fevola specifically named John Longmire , the premiership-winning coach of the Sydney Swans , as an ideal candidate, highlighting the need for steady leadership as the AFL expands with the inclusion of Tasmania.

He also mentioned Adam Simpson, the West Coast Eagles premiership coach, as another suitable option. The Blues are currently under caretaker coach Josh Fraser, who has overseen a remarkable turnaround with four consecutive wins, moving the team within reach of the top ten.

However, Fraser has definitively ruled himself out of the running for the permanent role, citing his lack of sufficient experience. Fevola praised Fraser's impact, noting the implementation of a more attacking, free-flowing game plan that has re-energised captain Patrick Cripps and unleashed the team's running ability. He believes this new style, emphasizing handball forwards and aggressive play, aligns with the players' strengths and has sparked a genuine chance at finals.

Despite earlier season criticism of Cripps, Fevola has reversed his position, commending the captain's renewed form and leadership during the winning streak. The selection panel, comprising CEO Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies, president Rob Priestley, and including Adam Simpson, is actively evaluating candidates, with consultant Greg Williams involved. Alongside Longmire and Simpson, experienced assistants Hayden Skipworth and Daniel Giansiracusa are also likely to be contacted.

Fevola, now an assistant coach in the AFLW with Richmond, stressed that an older, level-headed coach is best for the young squad, citing Longmire's impressive 63 percent win rate and multiple grand final appearances. Off-field, Fevola will captain a Victorian team in the Legends Game for Prostate Cancer at Marvel Stadium on August 27, coached by Geelong great Joel Selwood, to raise funds for research





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Carlton Blues Brendan Fevola Josh Fraser John Longmire Adam Simpson Patrick Cripps AFL Coaching Sydney Swans West Coast Eagles VFL AFLW Richmond Prostate Cancer Legends Game Marvel Stadium

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